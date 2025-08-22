Zangezur Corridor To Spur Economic, Political Integration, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)“The opening of the Zangezur corridor is one of the issues of strategic importance against the backdrop of new realities,” said Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev at the international conference on "National Leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the Constitution of independent Azerbaijan" held in Lachin, Trend reports.

The Prosecutor General noted that this project, along with providing a land connection between the mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, would reshape the transport map of the region as a whole, making a great contribution to economic and political integration.

"As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, the Zangezur corridor not only ensures the national interests of Azerbaijan, but also is of great importance in terms of international cooperation, trade relations, and global security. Its opening will serve as another evidence of the practical strength of our sovereignty and Azerbaijan's leading position in the region," Kamran Aliyev underlined.