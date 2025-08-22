100% Bonus Depreciation Is Back Here's What That Means For Business Jet Buyers In 2025

Big news for business owners and entrepreneurs: 100% bonus depreciation is back-and this time, it's here to stay.

That's right-buyers who finance or purchase a business aircraft in 2025 can now reduce their tax liability by writing off the entire cost of any business aircraft they acquire in the first year it's put into service, as long as it's used primarily for business. This tax break can mean major savings and a smarter way to invest in your company's travel capabilities.

“Now that full bonus depreciation has been restored without a phase-out, buyers are in a great position to get a lot more out of their aircraft purchase,” says Susan Weeden, President of The Aircraft Lenders.“It's a win-win: by acquiring a business aircraft, you get the tax benefit while making travel faster and easier. Financing your aircraft allows you to do so without tying up too much of your capital.”

The Aircraft Lenders partners with over 50 aviation lenders across the country to help clients lock in competitive financing tailored to their mission and financial profile. Whether you're eyeing a turboprop, light jet, or large cabin aircraft, the right financing can help you get in the air faster while making the most of the tax incentives available.

With the return of 100% bonus depreciation and no sunset clause in sight, 2025 is shaping up to be a great time to take your business aviation plans to the next level.

About The Aircraft Lenders

The Aircraft Lenders is a boutique aircraft financing advisory firm that helps clients across the U.S. secure the best lending solutions for their aircraft purchases. With deep industry expertise and a hands-on approach, we make the financing process smooth, transparent, and tailored to your goals.

Want to explore your options? Visit and let's talk about how aircraft financing can support your business and bottom line.

Disclaimer: Always consult your CPA or tax advisor to determine how bonus depreciation may apply to your specific situation. Need a referral to an aviation tax expert? Get in touch! We have a network of trusted advisors we can refer you to.