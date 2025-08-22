Woody Auction's Sep 27 Antique Auction Boasts Muller Croismare, Fairyland Lustre And A Wiggins

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 22, 2025 2:54 am - That's just for starters. The auction features nearly 400 lots showcasing premier pieces across a wide spectrum of collecting fields. It's a rare opportunity to acquire museum-quality antiques.

Douglass, KS, USA, August 22, 2025 -- A Muller Croismare French cameo handled vessel with owl and bat scene, a marked Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre lidded vase in the Ghostly Woods pattern, and a landscape oil painting by renowned impressionist artist Guy Carleton Wiggins (1883-1962) are just a few of the expected top lots in Woody Auction's antique auction slated for Saturday, September 27th.

The auction, at 9:30 Central Time, will be held online (via LiveAuctioneers) and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass.“We're proud to present one of the most exceptional antique auctions of the year, featuring nearly 400 lots showcasing premier pieces across a wide spectrum of collecting fields,” said Jason Woody, owner of Woody Auction.

The catalog boasts an extraordinary array of French cameo glass, alongside standout works from Tiffany, Quezal, Handel, Moser, Muller, Baccarat, Durand, and Moe Bridges. Also featured is the largest selection of artwork by Norma Bassett Hall and Arthur William Hall ever offered by Woody Auction. It's truly a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire museum-quality antiques.

A major highlight is the final installment of the Paul Pellet estate's outstanding Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre collection, a treasure trove for serious collectors of Fairyland Lustre. As a bonus, a companion online-only auction will be held on Friday, September 26th, offering many similar outstanding pieces. Bidding on Friday will be available through LiveAuctioneers.

The Muller Croismare French cameo handled vessel with owl and bat décor along with a wolf's head cabochon is incredibly rare, likely one-of-a-kind and featured on the front cover of the well-known book French Cameo Glass by Blount (page 93). The In the Wild Woods piece, 4 3⁄4 inches tall by 11 inches long, has a cameo carved applied handle and should gavel for $15,000-$25,000.

The marked Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre lidded vase in the Ghostly Woods pattern (Z4968, shape #2046), stands 15 inches tall and has a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$30,000. There are an additional 14 lots of verified antique Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre up for bid in the sale, plus a couple of post-1945 Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre and some Wedgwood Dragon Lustre items, too.

The vibrant impressionist fall landscape painting signed by Guy Carleton Wiggins came out of a private Tennessee collection and measures 25 inches by 30 inches (mounted in a 30 1⁄2 inch by 35 1⁄2 inch gilt wooden frame). It's expected to hammer for $10,000-$15,000. Mr. Wiggins was an American painter famous for his impressionistic depictions of New York and rural Connecticut.

An incredible bronze figural group, artist signed Jan Josef Jaquet (Belgian, 1822-1898), weighs 100 pounds and depicts a Nubian warrior defending a woman and child from a raging lion. It has a fantastic dark green patina and exceptional detail. The lot measures 32 inches by 26 inches and is one of the finest original bronzes Woody Auction has ever sold. It should fetch $6,000-$8,000.

A 19th century Victorian burl walnut library table attributed to the noted American furniture maker Herter Brothers with an inlay top is estimated to reach $2,000-$4,000. Please note: some items in the auction, like this table and the bronze figural group, cannot be shipped by Woody Auction and must be picked up in person or shipped by a professional shipper by October 10th.

A French cameo art glass vase signed Daum Nancy, 10 inches tall, with a superb enamel fall season scenic décor, one of the best Daum Nancy vases out there, should go for $7,500-$12,500. Also, a signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass pedestal vase, 6 inches tall, with mottled white, yellow and pink ground with rose décor overlay, has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$4,500.

A genuine early 20th century French cameo art glass vase signed Burgun & Schverer, 7 3⁄4 inches tall and showing exceptional pink shading to yellow, an elaborate Burgun & Schverer display of colors showcasing a floral design with cameo relief, carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$7,000.

A Tiffany art glass floriform vase marked“LCT #W6004”, 11 1⁄4 inches tall, having green pulled feather with heavy white opal highlights and flawless delicate stem, should earn $3,000-$4,500.

An incredible Handel Arts and Crafts leaded glass table lamp with eight-sided shade, 21 1⁄2 inches tall, having the original kerosene font with an embossed forest bronze base, is expected to light up the room for $2,000-$4,000. Included is a removable Handel electrified three-light ring.

A Rookwood art pottery plaque with a vellum scene titled Autumn, artist signed“L. Asbury”, about 6 1⁄2 inches by 9 inches minus the original frame, is expected to ring up $2,000-$3,000.

A preview for the September 27th auction will be held on Friday, Sept. 26, from 1-5 pm and Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8am-9:30am, in the Woody auction hall. All times are Central. There are no reserves and no buyer's premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). A sales tax of 8.5 percent will be collected from buyers present at the sale on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Bidders should register 48 hours in advance. Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is noon on Thursday, Sept. 25. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer's premium of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (10 percent if paying by cash or check). Bids will be presented same as if present in-person.

Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $1,250 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers). Email your phone bid list to ... by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You'll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list.

“We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive at your home in excellent condition,” Mr. Woody said.“We pass our UPS discount on to our clients.”

As for area lodging, Woody Auction suggests the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $99 plus tax when booking directly); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the antique auction slated for Saturday, September 27th, online and live at the Douglass auction gallery starting at 9:30am Central Time (with an online-only auction slated for September 26th), visit Updates are posted often.

