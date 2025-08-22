Nikoo Garden Estate Launches Premium Residential Enclave At Sadahalli, North Bangalore

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 22, 2025 3:02 am - Bhartiya City Nikoo Homes proudly announces the launch of Nikoo Garden Estate, a thoughtfully designed premium 1,2,3, & 4 Bhk Apartments & Villas development located in Sadahalli, North Bangalore.

Spread across acres of lush, landscaped surroundings, Nikoo Garden Estate offers well-planned residential plots with world-class infrastructure and lifestyle amenities. The project adopts a“garden living” concept with tree-lined avenues, themed greens, fragrant plant clusters, organic herb gardens, walking trails and dedicated leisure zones that create a serene escape from the bustle of city life.

Strategically located in Sadahalli, off Bellary Road (NH 44), the project enjoys excellent connectivity to Hebbal, Yelahanka, Airport Road, Devanahalli Business Park and upcoming metro stations. In addition to proximity to leading educational institutions, hospitals, tech parks and shopping centres, the area is witnessing rapid infrastructure development, making it one of the most promising zones for future appreciation in North Bangalore.

Key Highlights of Nikoo Garden Estate Sadahalli:

Strategically located premium plotted development in North Bangalore

Apartments & Villas in multiple sizes to suit individual needs and budgets

Lush green concept with garden-inspired landscape design

Clubhouse, swimming pool, play areas, fitness pavilion & jogging paths

Excellent connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport and city hotspots

Strong rental and capital appreciation potential due to planned infrastructure growth

“As North Bangalore continues to grow into a major economic and residential hub, Nikoo Garden Estate Sadahalli offers buyers a rare opportunity to invest in a lifestyle-forward, future-ready development by a trusted and design-led brand. This launch aligns perfectly with the demand for plotted developments that offer flexibility, open space, and long-term wealth creation,” said a spokesperson from the developer.

Nikoo Garden Estate is now open for enquiries and plot bookings with special launch pricing and offers for early investors.

About Nikoo Homes:

Nikoo Homes is a reputed real estate developer known for design innovation and excellent project delivery in Bangalore. From concept homes to integrated townships, every Nikoo development aims to enhance quality of life with world-class architecture, thoughtful amenities and sustainable practices.