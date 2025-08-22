South Mountain Creamery Closes Ice Cream Shop & Pizza In Downtown Frederick

"We're grateful to our loyal customers these last years and have enjoyed being part of the Downtown Frederick scene," said Tony Brusco, CEO, South Mountain Creamery. "As we look to the future of South Mountain Creamery, we're excited to better serve our customers through our growing home delivery and wholesale services, and through memorable experiences and events at our farm."

South Mountain Creamery's values have always centered on family, agriculture, and connecting people with great food. The decision to close the Downtown Frederick shop is part of their larger strategy; as the company concentrates on growing their home delivery, wholesale services, and farm experience services, this retail location does not align with their new goals.

Fans of South Mountain Creamery products can find products like ice cream, milk, butter, and eggs in local retail stores and the South Mountain Creamery home delivery service. Karen's Kountry Store, the creamery's on-location farm store in Middletown, Maryland, also offers these products and more, and is a popular destination for families to enjoy calf feedings, a playground, farm tours, and experience a real working farm.

About South Mountain Creamery

South Mountain Creamery is Maryland's first on-the-farm dairy processing plant starting operation in 2001. They own and farm roughly 3,000 acres in Frederick County where they milk around 600 dairy cows including Holstein and Jersey breeds. South Mountain Creamery provides a home delivery service consisting of an online farmers market that delivers to nearly 10,000 customers across Maryland, DC, Northern and Southeast Virginia, and parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Carolina. You can also find South Mountain Creamery products in over 1000 stores from Vermont to the Carolinas.

SOURCE South Mountain Creamery