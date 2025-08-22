AGCO To Present At The 2025 Jefferies Industrials Conference
DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The conference will include a fireside chat with Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will also be archived immediately afterward for 12 months.
About AGCO:
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit
