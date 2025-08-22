OULA RANKS 21 ON THE 2025 INC. 5000 LIST OF AMERICA's FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oula , the maternity care practice offering prenatal care, hospital birth, postpartum support, and gynecology, is ranked No. 21 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The annual list, compiled by Inc. magazine, provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Oula's research-backed approach combines the best of midwifery and obstetrics to support individuals' physical, mental, and emotional needs before, during, and after pregnancy. This is driving best-in-class outcomes, including fewer C-sections and higher VBAC success rates. With welcoming clinics, virtual support, and expert resources that are all covered by insurance.

"We are parents, clinicians, and public health experts who see the gaps in the typical approach to maternity care. We set out to build a better maternity care experience, one rooted in research, comprehensive care, and compassion, and we are doing that. We are delivering significantly better care and outcomes," says Adrianne Nickerson, co-founder and CEO of Oula. "This recognition of our success from a business perspective confirms that we are delivering the type of care women are demanding and the growing interest in midwifery."

This achievement comes as Oula prepares to expand beyond New York, with the opening of Oula provided by Stamford Health in Norwalk, Connecticut. This will be Stamford Health's first-ever midwifery offering. Since opening in 2021, Oula has delivered 2,200+ babies and exceeded New York City maternity benchmarks, across race and payer type. Oula's expansion reflects the company's mission to make midwifery care accessible to more families.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth despite economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a shifting labor market. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, with companies collectively adding more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gal , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

About Oula

Oula was founded in 2019, the first clinic opened in Brooklyn in February 2021. Oula is a modern maternity care clinic offering comprehensive support before, during, and after pregnancy. Oula's approach sets a new standard, delivering better outcomes for parents and their babies. At Oula, patients are supported by a trusted team of midwives, OB-GYNs and dedicated care navigators who listen, respect patient preferences, and champion shared decision-making. Oula offers Gynecology Care, full-service Prenatal Care, Hospital Delivery, Postpartum Care, Preconception Counseling and Miscarriage Care. Plus, patients get access to virtual support and expert resources and exclusive perks - all covered by insurance. To learn more, see open positions or book your first appointment, visit oulahealth.

For more on Oula, please visit: oulahealth .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

For more Inc., please visit .

For More Information:

Nicole Daley / Daley Public Relations

[email protected] / 415.408.8664

SOURCE Oula

