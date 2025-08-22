Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cisco To Participate In August 2025 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference


2025-08-22 08:01:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) will participate in the 2025 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

No new financial information will be discussed at this event

Fireside Chat
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
8:00am-8:35am PST (webcast will be available on )
Cisco Speakers:
Mark Patterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Jeetu Patel, President & Chief Product Officer

During the conference, Cisco management and Investor Relations will also participate in Investor Meetings on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-930-8548

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

