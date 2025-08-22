Linganore Winecellars Announces Expanded Wine Offerings For Annual Autumn Reggae Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wine Cocktails, Strawberry Lemonade, Wine Slushies, Warmed Spiced Apple Wine, and a Sangria Bar will now be available to all attendees! Eric Aellen, Vice President and Vineyard Manager is proud to offer these new beverages, saying "I can't wait for our attendees to enjoy our new wines and wine-based cocktails that our Linganore family has been perfecting all summer. And yes, we've been doing a lot of the taste testing!"

Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase via eventbrite. Various ticket options make it easy for multi-generational families to attend with early gate access, general admission, or VIP tickets which offers additional wines in a reserved indoor seating area . Optional discounts are also available for active and retired military, designated drivers, and children ages 18-20.

Admission to the festival includes live performances by top reggae bands including Mighty Joshua and Nkula, alongside DJ Sprang as daily emcee. Enjoy authentic island cuisine, over 30 local and ethnic artisan vendors, and unlimited sampling of 19 Linganore wines and multiple Red Shedman beers and ciders.

Linganore Winecellars is a 49-year-old family-owned business. As the largest winery in Maryland, they are proud to be the champion of east coast wine festivals since the 1970's.

