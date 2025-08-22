LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Subject Matter Expert John Olvera As Its Integrated Safety Analysis Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that John Olvera has been appointed as its Integrated Safety Analysis Manager.

“I'm very pleased with this opportunity to work alongside the innovative team at LIST to ensure this technology is developed with the highest standards of safety, security, and operational integrity,” said John Olvera, Integrated Safety Analysis Manager of LIS Technologies Inc. “LIST's patented, U.S.-based technology represents a strong pathway toward strengthening the domestic enriched uranium fuel supply chain, and I believe its advancement and eventual deployment can play an important role in reestablishing U.S. leadership in the global nuclear fuel marketplace. I'm pleased to contribute to preparing CRISLA for its next phase of development.”

John Olvera has over forty years of experience in nuclear safety analysis, nuclear plant transient analysis, and core reload safety analysis for commercial nuclear power stations. He has conducted process hazard analysis (PHA) for petroleum and chemical, radioisotope production, uranium enrichment and fuel fabrication facilities. His expertise also includes the application of Integrated Safety Analysis (ISA) methodologies to fuel fabrication, uranium enrichment, and medical isotope production facilities for license application under 10 CFR 70.Mr.

“John has built an extensive career in the nuclear sector and is a highly experienced safety engineer who will play a pivotal role in the development and commercialization of our patented CRISLA technology,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “With over 40 years of experience across leading nuclear institutions in the United States, his expertise aligns directly with our next phase of growth and the continued advancement of our proprietary technology. We recognize the security demands associated with the nuclear fuel supply chain and remain committed to integrating safety at every stage, ensuring that the CRISLA technology becomes a secure and reliable component of the nation's nuclear fuel supply chain. I am pleased to welcome him to the LIS team.”





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoint John Olvera as its Integrated Safety Analysis Manager.

Olvera began his career as a nuclear safety engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority responsible for safety analysis oversight for the Browns Ferry, Sequoyah, and Watts Bar nuclear plants. He later served in roles as a power ascension test engineer for the initial core loading at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station, and as a safety analysis engineer at the PointBeach Nuclear Plant. Mr. Olvera then joined JBF Associates in Knoxville, TN where he performed Quantitative Risk Assessments (QRA), and Hazard and Operability Assessments (HAZOP) for the petroleum and chemical industries. Mr. Olvera served as the Manager of Risk Assessment for Nuclear Safety Associates (NSA) and Atkins Energy where he provided design basis accident support for the SHINE PSAR submission, severe accident analysis for the BWM Power SMR design, and extensive fire safety walkdowns and evaluations at the post-accident Fukushima Daichi site in Japan. Mr. Olvera later served as the Nuclear Safety Analysis manager for SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville, WI., where he was responsible for the development of the SHINE Safety Analysis for the medical isotope facility currently under construction. Most recently, Mr. Olvera has provided ISA support and direction for a planned uranium enrichment facility, medical isotope production facility, and fuel fabrication facility while at Boston Government Services.

Mr. Olvera holds a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering from Northwestern University and an M.S. in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Tennessee, where he also completed the coursework requirements and research project, NUREG/GR-0015, Bulk Temperature Measurement in Thermally Striped Pipe Flows, towards a PhD in nuclear engineering. He maintains an active membership in the American Nuclear Society and previously held professional engineering licenses in the States of Michigan, Virginia, and Texas (now inactive).

“I'm pleased to welcome John to our team as Integrated Safety Analysis Manager,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies, Inc. “With his decades of experience in nuclear safety and regulatory analysis, John brings invaluable expertise that will strengthen our commitment to safety and help accelerate the commercialization of our CRISLA technology. His leadership will support our mission to deliver secure, innovative solutions for the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. Welcome John!”

Nuclear safety is number one priority in this business as any mishaps impact the entire industry. John is bringing his toolbox and robust experience to secure the way to introduce new technology into the enrichment business safely,” said Viktor Chikan, CTO of LIS Technologies, Inc.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information please visit:

For further information, please contact:

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.