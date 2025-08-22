Global Surgical Sutures Market Poised To Reach USD 6.65 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in wound closure solutions set to transform global surgical outcomes

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical sutures market , valued at US$4.56 billion in 2024, stood at US$4.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$6.65 billion by the end of the period. This expansion is propelled by the growing demand for surgical procedures worldwide, technological advancements in suture design, and expanding access to surgical care in emerging economies.

Market Growth Drivers: Why Demand is Accelerating

The aging global population and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and orthopedic disorders are leading to a sharp rise in surgical interventions. Trauma and accidental injuries also contribute significantly to procedure volumes. As surgical complexity intensifies, hospitals and surgical centers require high-performance sutures that ensure reliable wound closure, faster recovery, and reduced post-operative complications.

Technological Breakthroughs: What's Changing in Sutures

Innovation is reshaping the competitive landscape. Absorbable sutures, antibacterial coatings, and barbed designs are addressing critical needs in infection control and healing outcomes. These advancements enhance procedural efficiency, improve patient recovery, and reduce hospital stays-factors that directly influence healthcare costs and long-term patient satisfaction.

Restraints: The rapid adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is reducing reliance on conventional sutures, as alternatives such as clips, staples, adhesives, and energy-based sealing devices become more common.

Opportunities: Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) represent significant untapped potential, with rising healthcare investments, urbanization, and government-led surgical capacity programs creating strong demand for affordable, high-quality sutures. Challenges: Mature markets in North America and Europe face pricing pressure and saturation, with intense competition from established players and cost-competitive manufacturers from Asia. To remain competitive, suppliers must focus on differentiation through innovation, value-added services, and strategic partnerships.

Regional Outlook: Who Leads and Who's Next

North America held the largest share of the surgical sutures market in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and the presence of leading players such as Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) and Medtronic. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to post the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.9%, fueled by expanding surgical access, rising chronic disease incidence, and robust healthcare investments.

Competitive Landscape: Who the Key Players Are

The competitive landscape of the surgical sutures market is defined by the dominance of leading multinational players, including Ethicon [Johnson & Johnson] (US), Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Healthium MedTech Limited (India), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), and Corza Medical (US).

Ethicon continues to lead the market through its relentless focus on innovation and its strong global footprint. Medtronic follows closely, leveraging its broad and integrated portfolio of surgical solutions to strengthen market presence. B. Braun, Advanced Medical Solutions, and Healthium MedTech are also gaining traction by prioritizing cost efficiency, expanding their international reach, and introducing specialized product innovations tailored to evolving clinical needs. Together, these companies set the pace for competition, shaping the strategic direction of the global surgical sutures industry.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (March 2024): Collaborated with NVIDIA to scale AI in surgery.

Advanced Medical Solutions (March 2024): Acquired Peters Surgical, strengthening its wound care portfolio.

Corza Medical (October 2024): Launched next-generation microsurgical sutures at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Conference. Zimmer Biomet (January 2023): Acquired Embody, Inc. to expand its sports medicine portfolio.

Why This Matters for Global Healthcare Leaders

Healthcare Economics: Adoption of advanced sutures can reduce costs by lowering complication rates and accelerating recovery.

Strategic Growth: Emerging markets represent high-revenue opportunities requiring localized strategies. Competitive Advantage: Differentiation now depends on innovation, partnerships, and training programs for surgical teams.

