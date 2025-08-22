Mohs surgery before and after

New York's Best Mohs Surgeon Dr Ron Shelton

New York dermatologist Dr. Shelton named by patients as the Best Mohs Surgeon in NYC and shares tips to prevent skin cancer this summer.

- Dr SheltonNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With summer bringing stronger sun exposure and increased risk for skin cancer, it's more important than ever to prioritize prevention and know your treatment options. New York dermatologist Dr. Shelton -recognized by patients as the Best Mohs Surgeon in NYC -urges sun safety and highlights Mohs micrographic surgery as the gold standard for effective skin cancer removal .As temperatures climb and beach days increase, dermatologists warn of rising cases of non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal and squamous cell carcinomas. "Comprehensive sun protection is not just about SPF-it includes wearing protective clothing, seeking shade, and avoiding peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.," says Dr. Shelton, whose expertise in Mohs surgery has earned him the title of Best Mohs Surgeon in NYC.Mohs surgery is widely considered the most precise and effective method for removing skin cancers, especially in sensitive areas like the face. The technique involves removing the visible tumor and analyzing tissue immediately under a microscope to ensure all cancer cells are removed-while conserving as much healthy tissue as possible.Dr. Shelton explains:“Mohs has the highest cure rates-up to 99% for certain skin cancers-combined with the advantage of minimal scarring and preservation of healthy skin.” His patients consistently praise his meticulous technique and compassionate care, reinforcing his reputation as the Best Mohs Surgeon in NYC.“In the summer, prevention should be everyone's first line of defense-but if skin cancer does occur, Mohs surgery offers the best chance for complete removal and preserving appearance,” said Dr. Shelton, recognized as the Best Mohs Surgeon in NYC.About Dr. Ron SheltonDr. Ron Shelton is one of the most experienced Mohs surgeons in New York City, having been recruited by The Mount Sinai Medical Center in 1993 to establish their Mohs Micrographic Surgery division. Today, he provides meticulous skin cancer removal and personalized reconstruction at The Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York (LSSC), a state-of-the-art practice in Midtown Manhattan. Dr. Shelton is doubly board-certified in Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. His decades of expertise, innovative techniques, and patient-centered approach have earned him recognition as the Best Mohs Surgeon in NYC.

