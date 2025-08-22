CM Mamata Sounds Nostalgic Ahead Of Metro Projects Inauguration By PM Modi, Asserts She Sanctioned Them (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sounded nostalgic ahead of inauguration of Metro rail projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding she had planned and sanctioned the Metro corridors in and around Kolkata.

Taking to her X handle, CM Banerjee wrote: "Allow me to be a little nostalgic today. As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city (Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc.,) were connected by an intra-city Metro grid."

Notably, CM Banerjee was extended an invitation by the Centre to attend the inauguration ceremony by PM Modi. However, she refused to accept the invitation and decided to stay away from the event.

She further said that as Chief Minister of West Bengal, she took part in executing such projects.

"Later, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I had the additional privilege of taking part in execution of the projects. From the State, I arranged free land, paved roads, arranged rehabilitation of displaced people, removed impediments, and ensured all help in the execution of projects. Our chief secretaries successively held series of coordination meeting to ensure integration of execution agencies. My planning as Railways Minister got fulfilment in my participation in execution," she said.

Banerjee during her tenure as Railway Minister (2009-2011) had laid the foundations of Metro rail projects which are seeing the light of the day now. She concluded by saying that expanding metro infrastructure has been a long journey for her..

Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, took a dig at Banerjee for trying to steal credit of projects which received setbacks under her tenure as chief minister of the state.

Using his X handle, Adkhikari said: "Your 'nostalgia' is nothing but a desperate attempt to steal credit for projects that languished under your watch. As Railways Minister in the corrupt UPA era, you may have got some blueprints sketched, but they collected dust for years due to the UPA government's infamous delays, and the non-cooperation of the WB Govt since you became Chief Minister. Land acquisition failures, and outright non-cooperation by your Administration have plagued the timely execution of these projects."

The BJP leader pointed out that her administration did not cooperate with the Centre in executing several central government projects including New Garia-Airport metro corridor.

"I would like to remind you about a most recent example of non cooperation: On New Garia-Airport Metro Corridor (Orange Line), launching of viaduct at Chingrighata Junction is required and all arrangements for temporary traffic diversion have been made in consultation with Kolkata Police, but the NOC from the Govt. of West Bengal for executing this stretch is still pending for months. Not even a personal letter from the Hon'ble Railway Minister; Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, in this regard, have been able to persuade you," he said.