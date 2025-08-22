South Korea Duty-Free And Travel Retail Market Growth, Share & Trends Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The South Korea duty-free and travel retail market size reached USD 825.22 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 1,151.38 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during 2025-2033.

Key Highlights

✔️ Significant growth driven by increased international travel and tourism recovery

✔️ Rising demand for luxury goods and cosmetics among travelers

✔️ Growing emphasis on personalized shopping experiences and digital engagement

How Is AI & Tech Transforming the Market?

AI and digital innovations are reshaping South Korea Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market:



AI-driven systems power personalized offers, refined inventory control, and efficient checkout systems.

AR/VR tools offer virtual try-ons for cosmetics and luxury goods, elevating shopper confidence and engagement. A shift toward sustainable packaging and eco-conscious assortments aligns with growing environmental awareness.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:



Luxury Meets K‐Beauty: Demand for beauty and fashion items remains strong, especially K‐beauty labels and designer brands.

Digital Shopping Experiences: The adoption of pre-order systems and mobile payments is reshaping duty‐free retail.

Downtown Duty‐Free Boom: Stores across Seoul and other cities attract shoppers beyond airports, extending shopping opportunities. Affluent Traveler Appeal: Higher disposable income and strong tourism trends fuel demand for luxury goods.

Market Segmentation :

Product Type Insights:



Beauty and Personal Care

Wines and Spirits

Tobacco

Eatables

Fashion Accessories and Hard Luxury Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Airports

Airlines

Ferries Others

Region Insights:



Seoul Capital Area

Yeongnam (Southeastern Region)

Honam (Southwestern Region)

Hoseo (Central Region) Others

Latest Developments in the Industry



April 2025: South Korea halved airport patent fees and lifted the two-bottle limit on duty-free liquor, enhancing operator margins and consumer flexibility.

July–August 2024: Prada Beauty pop-up launched at Incheon Airport Terminal 2, offering exclusive products and AR-enhanced experiences.

