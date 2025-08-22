GCC Medical Tourism Market Size To Reach USD 22.2 Billion By 2033: Insights & Trends

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC medical tourism market size reached USD 8.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 22.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.84% from 2025-2033. The medical tourism market in the GCC region is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strategic government initiatives, and increasing investments in cutting-edge medical technologies.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 8.7 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 22.2 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 9.84%

Growing demand for cosmetic, dental, and cardiovascular treatments drives GCC medical tourism, with advanced technology adoption rising.

High-quality healthcare, cost-effective treatments, and strategic government initiatives fuel GCC medical tourism market expansion. Cosmetic treatments lead, attracting international patients with advanced facilities and cost-effective services.

How Is AI Transforming the Medical Tourism Market in GCC?



Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy : AI interventions enhance patient safety through high diagnostic accuracy at 95.2%, combined with 1.8% low medication errors and 92.4% efficient timely interventions

Attracting Global Tech Giants : IBM Watson Health, Google Health, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and GE Healthcare forming strong partnerships with local healthcare institutions. Their AI-powered solutions are enhancing patient care, accelerating diagnostics

Boosting Digital Health Innovation : The foray of several health tech startups such as Cura Healthcare, Nala Health (Acquired by Integrative Health), Altibbi, Ynmodata, Labayh, among others in Saudi Arabia and UAE is also fueling the digital health market in the region

Revolutionizing Healthcare Infrastructure : The rapid transformation of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries' healthcare sectors has revolutionized health outcomes Improving Patient Experience : Investments in world-class hospitals, AI-driven diagnostics, and robotic surgeries enhance treatment quality and patient experience

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-medical-tourism-market/requestsample

GCC Medical Tourism Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030 & Strategic Initiatives : Saudi Arabia, driven by Vision 2030, is investing heavily in medical cities and healthcare infrastructure modernization

Regional Leadership : The GCC countries-UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar-are rapidly emerging as key players in medical tourism, leveraging robust healthcare infrastructure, strategic initiatives, and government support to attract international patients

Premium Healthcare Services : Focus on luxury medical tourism packages combining treatment, accommodation, and travel services

International Accreditation : Growing number of JCI-accredited hospitals and internationally certified medical facilities Specialized Medical Centers : Development of centers of excellence for cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and cosmetic surgery

GCC Medical Tourism Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Treatment Type:



Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopaedic Treatment Others

Analysis by Gender:



Male Female

Analysis by Service Provider:



Private Public

Country Analysis:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Competitive Landscape:



February 2025 : UAE's healthcare sector integrates advanced AI diagnostic tools and telemedicine platforms, reducing patient wait times by 40% and enhancing the overall medical tourism experience for international patients.

March 2025 : Saudi Arabia's NEOM project launches its first phase of medical city infrastructure, featuring robotic surgery centers and AI-powered patient care systems, targeting 500,000 medical tourists annually by 2030. June 2025 : Qatar announces the completion of its new Medical Tourism Hub in Doha, equipped with cutting-edge biotechnology facilities and partnerships with leading international hospitals, positioning the country as a regional leader in specialized treatments.

Ask analyst for customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=11609&flag=E

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201-971-6302