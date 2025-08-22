Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Realities Of Working Motherhood In 2025 -- And What Needs To Change


2025-08-22 07:46:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Helping to shape the dialogue is Allyson Felix, whose journey from elite athlete to working mom offers both insight and inspiration. Felix, who gave birth at 32 weeks due to severe preeclampsia, speaks candidly about the realities of maternal health in America - especially for women of color. Her experience, she notes, underscores the urgent need for greater empathy and flexibility in how mothers are supported, both in healthcare and in the workplace. "It really starts with the culture... where mothers don't feel like they have to choose," she said. "We want to do meaningful work, and we also want to live fulfilling lives, which includes our identity as mothers. Being mindful and thoughtful on both sides really leads to change."

The print component of "Empowering Working Moms" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. Copies of the print insert will be available at upcoming Live Well Lead Well events and retreats and select SHRM meetings. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .

This campaign also features contributions from leading maternal health advocates and organizations including Allyson Felix , SHRM , U.S. Breastfeeding Committee , Live Well Lead Well , National Council for Mental Wellbeing and featured paid content from Businessolver, Nessel, Bobbie.

