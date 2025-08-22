Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917


2025-08-22 07:46:15
Series RIKS 29 0917
Settlement Date 08/27/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,960
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.774 / 3.560
Total Number of Bids Received 18
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,720
Total Number of Successful Bids 12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.774 / 3.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.925 / 3.519
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.774 / 3.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.832 / 3.544
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.925 / 3.519
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.600 / 3.607
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.802 / 3.552
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.26

