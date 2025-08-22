E-Textile Market Forecast: Projected CAGR And USD Growth During 2021 - 2031

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The E-Textile Market Size was valued at $367.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e-textile market generated $367.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031 report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.Based on type, the modern electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the classic electronics segment.Based on application, the defense segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Purchase Inquiry:The key players analzyed in the global e-textile market report include CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES Inc.ChronolifeE.I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyINTERACTIVE WEAR AGMitsufuji CorporationMyant HealthOutlast Technologies GmbHsanSirro GmbHSchoeller Textile AGSENSING TEX, S.L.Sensoria Inc.SunstarTaiwan ENT. CO., LTD.Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.Vista Medical Ltd.Vulpés Electronics GmbHXenoma Inc.Reasons to Buy This Carrier Rocket Market Report:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitorsSimilar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Adventure Tourism MarketPet Food MarketWearable Technology Market

