E-Textile Market Forecast: Projected CAGR And USD Growth During 2021 - 2031
Download Sample Report:
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.
Based on type, the modern electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the classic electronics segment.
Based on application, the defense segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Purchase Inquiry:
The key players analzyed in the global e-textile market report include CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES Inc.
Chronolife
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
INTERACTIVE WEAR AG
Mitsufuji Corporation
Myant Health
Outlast Technologies GmbH
sanSirro GmbH
Schoeller Textile AG
SENSING TEX, S.L.
Sensoria Inc.
SunstarTaiwan ENT. CO., LTD.
Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Vista Medical Ltd.
Vulpés Electronics GmbH
Xenoma Inc.
Reasons to Buy This Carrier Rocket Market Report:
> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.
> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.
> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.
> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.
> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.
> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.
> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors
Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:
Adventure Tourism Market
Pet Food Market
Wearable Technology Market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment