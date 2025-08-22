MP Horror: 'Depressed' Mother Slits 45-Day-Old Baby's Throat, Says Police

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Aug 22 (IANS) 'Depression' was likely the reason behind the gruesome incident of a mother killing her 45-day-old baby by slitting his throat, Madhya Pradesh Police said on Friday

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the mother (Neha) might be suffering from possible depression. However, the investigation to ascertain the exact reason is still underway,” said Additional DCP Dishesh Agarwal during the press briefing on Friday.

DCP Agarwal said that the mother has confessed to the killing, and she had been booked under Section 103 of BNS.

“Investigation has revealed that the mother slit her baby's (Priyansh) throat with a sharp object inside the home at a Pardhi settlement in the Dwarkapuri area on Thursday. The accused has been arrested,” he said.

DCP Agarwal said that the accused's relatives have said that Neha's mental condition was unstable, as she had also previously tried to strangle the baby.

“We are still investigating the case and examining the mental health conditions of the accused mother,” said DCP Agarwal.

Earlier, police said that the victim was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the house, and they had also recovered the murder weapon from the crime scene.

Police also informed that Neha, the wife of Sunny Solanki, had rushed out to call her sister-in-law, who was washing clothes outside, and cried out that something had happened to the baby.

“When the sister-in-law entered the house, she found Priyansh dead with a deep wound on his neck. The matter was immediately reported to family members and neighbours, who gathered at the spot before police were informed,” said police station in-charge Sushil Patel.

Patel said that suspicion quickly fell on the mother as bloodstains were found on her hands, and when interrogated, she confessed to her crime.

The shocking incident left neighbours and relatives in disbelief. The incident took place in the Ahirkhedi area under the Dwarkapuri police station area.