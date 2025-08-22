Subroto Cup: Chandigarh, Sikkim & Meghalaya's U-17 Girls Shine On Day 4
Kerala's Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial School, Thrissur, sealed a 2-0 win over Harish Pawar Higher Secondary School, Nainital, Uttarakhand, while Chhattisgarh's Mata Rukhmani Kanya Ashram registered a 3-0 victory over PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Sr. Sec. School, Andrott, Lakshadweep. Assam's Betkuchi High School and Sri Lanka School Football Association, along with APS Noida and Bihar's Upgraded High School, Bilaspur, played out goalless draws.
West Bengal's Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School continued their winning form with a 2-0 triumph over PM Shri KV Senior School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Sikkim's PM Shri Tashi Namgyal Sr. Sec. School also impressed, defeating Delhi's Bharti Public School 3-0. Meanwhile, Rudrapur's Amenity Public School (CBSE) held Spring Field Hr. Sec. School (NCC) to a 1-1 draw, and Nagaland's Govt. High School, Meriema, shared points with JNV Purulia, Mawphlang (NVS) after a 0-0 result.
The highlight of the day came from Meghalaya's Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, who produced a thumping 12-0 win over Coast Guard Public School (DNH & DD), led by Dapni's seven-goal show. Maharashtra's Krida Prabodhini, Pune, also registered a massive 20-0 victory against Air Force School, Chakeri. Chandigarh's Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School secured a strong 5-1 win against Don Bosco International School (ISSO), while other matches ended in goalless draws, rounding off an action-packed day.
The Subroto Cup continues to deliver exciting football every day, giving young players from across India and beyond a stage to shine. The tournament not only brings thrilling matches but also plays a vital role in nurturing future football talent for the country.
