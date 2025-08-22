Linn Andersson New Member Of Boliden's Group Management

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linn Andersson has been appointed EVP Strategy and CTO. The role, which is new to Boliden's Group Management, includes overall responsibility for strategy, business and technology development as well as procurement.

"Linn Andersson has solid experience of our operations combined with very good leadership skills. She will thereby add further valuable expertise to the Group Management and contribute to strengthening the conditions for Boliden's long-term value creation," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of Boliden.

Linn Andersson has an engineering degree in Chemistry from Umeå University and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School. During her career, she has primarily held several leading roles within Boliden Rönnskär, most recently as General Manager with overall responsibility for the business unit.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4221277

The following files are available for download: