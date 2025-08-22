Kendra Erika Channels Golden Age Glamour With A Modern Edge In New Single, 'I'm Nice Till I'm Not'

Kendra Erika's new single“I'm Nice Till I'm Not” arrives August 22, 2025. Blending 1920s speakeasy flair with a modern EDM beat, the track comes with a cinematic video filmed at Las Vegas' Capo's Speakeasy. Listen on all major platforms: ffm/kendr

New single pairs 1920s speakeasy flair with an EDM pulse, celebrating seduction, style, and strength.

- Kendra Erika, singer, songwriter, and Billboard Top 10 ArtistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Billboard-charting pop artist Kendra Erika releases her new single, “I'm Nice Till I'm Not,” today. Blending sultry 1920s New Orleans speakeasy vibes with modern dance-floor energy, the track offers a seductive mix of nostalgia and power.Drawing from the golden age of cinema, the song captures the elegance and boldness of an era when charisma ruled the screen. The accompanying video filmed at Las Vegas' legendary Capo's Restaurant and Speakeasy sets the scene with red velvet booths, candlelit tables, and vintage mobster mystique, echoing the track's femme fatale narrative.“I wanted to capture the elegance of a bygone era with the energy of today-an unapologetic anthem where glamour meets bold strength,” said Erika.Listen to“I'm Nice Till I'm Not” now on all major platforms: .Watch the official music video: .Filmed at the legendary Capo's Restaurant and Speakeasy in Las Vegas, the video immerses viewers in a rich, cinematic atmosphere that mirrors the song's femme fatale narrative. Known for its secret entrance, velvet-draped booths, candlelit tables, and vintage mobster mystique, Capo's has long been celebrated as one of Las Vegas' most authentic old-Hollywood speakeasy experiences. Against this backdrop, Erika embodies a modern-day screen siren, glamorous, dangerous, and unapologetically powerful, bringing the track's themes of seduction and style to life.With her **No. 1 Billboard Dance Club Songs chart hit“Self Control,” five Billboard Top Ten dance hits, two Hollywood Independent Music Awards, high-profile collaborations, impressive live performances, and smash singles-including her most recent,“Body Language,” which has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube and is featured on TouchTunes digital jukeboxes worldwide-Kendra Erika continues to cement her place as a bold new voice in modern pop.To complement the release, Kendra is debuting limited-edition merchandise,“I'm Nice Till I'm Not” hats, T-shirts, and vintage-style posters, designed to reflect the single's glamorous speakeasy aesthetic.About Kendra ErikaKendra Erika rose to prominence with her No. 1 Billboard Dance Club Songs hit“Self Control,” and has earned five Billboard Top 10 dance singles. Her recent single“Body Language” surpassed 2 million YouTube views and is featured on TouchTunes digital jukeboxes worldwide.Kendra Erika is a dynamic pop artist known for blending cinematic storytelling with infectious dance-floor energy. A Billboard No. 1 recording artist with five Billboard Top 10 dance hits and two Hollywood Independent Music Awards, she has carved out a niche as both a bold vocalist and a glamorous performer.Her artistry bridges eras-mixing old-Hollywood sophistication with modern production-and has led to acclaimed collaborations with industry legends, including Earth, Wind & Fire's Ralph Johnson and Myron McKinley. Beyond the studio, Erika's commanding stage presence and global reach have earned her recognition as a Goodwill Ambassador to China by the Hollywood Global Film Festival.With millions of streams and views across platforms, Erika continues to deliver music that is unapologetic, stylish, and empowering-captivating audiences around the world.Follow Kendra ErikaInstagram: instagram/kendraerikaFacebook: facebook/kendraerikamusicX: twitter/kendraerikaYouTube: youtube/kendraerikaTikTok: tiktok/@kendraerika

