Les & Seth Gold Reflect On How Detroit Pawn Shop Legacy Amplified A Moment Of Generosity

When a recent act of kindness at American Jewelry & Loan went viral this week, their decades-long legacy played a quiet but meaningful role.

- Seth GoldDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, the Gold family has built more than a pawnshop-they've built a global platform rooted in Detroit grit, family tradition, and real-world human connection. When a recent act of kindness at American Jewelry & Loan went viral this week, their decades-long legacy played a quiet but meaningful role.Les Gold, a third-generation pawnbroker, traces his roots back to childhood sales in his grandfather's shop, Sam's Loans, where he made his first sale at age seven. By age 12, he was already hustling-buying pizzas and reselling them to his classmates. In 1978, he opened American Jewelry & Loan in Oak Park, later moving the business to a 50,000-square-foot location in Detroit in 1993.The family's business became a cultural touchstone through the hit reality series Hardcore Pawn, which premiered in August 2010 to two million viewers-becoming truTV's most-watched series premiere ever.In 2013, Les shared his hard-won wisdom in his New York Times best-selling autobiography, For What It's Worth: Business Wisdom from a Pawnbroker. Over the years, he and his son Seth have expanded the business to five local locations, solidifying the Gold name as a recognized icon of entrepreneurship, customer trust, and the power of negotiation.That platform created the space for a recent story to catch fire. A Detroit man's visit to American Jewelry & Loan became the backdrop for an act of generosity that rippled across social media and beyond. Influencer Zach Dereniowski, known as MDMotivator, surprised customer Curtis Dixon with cash, a car, and additional support. Local affiliate Fox 2 News was on the scene.“We never set out to be a global name,” said Les Gold.“But our reputation, rooted in solid business and hard work, gave a stage for moments like this to be noticed.”“Our business has always been grounded in Detroit, but the reach we've built extends far beyond,” added Seth Gold, noting that even on a recent trip to Africa, locals recognized the family from Hardcore Pawn.“That viral moment when Curtis' life was changed wasn't something we orchestrated-but we became part of the story because of the platform we built. That's humbling and gratifying.”

Fox 2 Detroit

