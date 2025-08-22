Saudi Arabia Auto Parts Aftermarket Expected To Rise At 3.90% CAGR During 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia Auto Parts Aftermarket market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) ofduring 2025-2033. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its steady growth trajectory, driven by the nation's increasing vehicle production, expanding retail channels, and growing demand for replacement parts across passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Key Highlights



Market Growth Rate (2025-2033): 3.90% CAGR

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2033

Rising vehicle production with 827,857 new light vehicles introduced in 2024 (6.6% increase from 2023)

Strategic expansion of retail channels including e-commerce platforms and authorized service centers

Key market segments include steering components, chassis parts, and suspension systems Major applications spanning passenger cars and commercial vehicles across all Saudi regions

How Is AI Transforming the Auto Parts Aftermarket in Saudi Arabia?



Smart Inventory Management : AI-powered demand forecasting systems help retailers optimize stock levels, reducing waste and ensuring availability of high-demand parts across steering, chassis, and suspension categories.

Enhanced Customer Experience : AI chatbots and recommendation engines on e-commerce platforms guide customers to compatible parts, improving purchase accuracy and reducing return rates in the aftermarket sector.

Predictive Maintenance Solutions : IoT sensors combined with AI analytics help vehicle owners anticipate part failures, driving proactive replacement demand and supporting the 3.90% market growth.

Supply Chain Optimization : Machine learning algorithms streamline distribution networks, enabling faster delivery of auto parts to workshops and service centers across Northern, Central, Western, Eastern, and Southern regions. Quality Control Innovation : AI-powered inspection systems in manufacturing facilities ensure higher quality standards for aftermarket components, building consumer confidence and market expansion.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-auto-parts-aftermarket/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Auto Parts Aftermarket Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030 & Industrial Development: Government initiatives promoting local manufacturing and automotive sector growth driving aftermarket expansion

Increasing Vehicle Production: 827,857 new light vehicles in 2024 (6.6% growth) creating sustained demand for replacement parts and maintenance components

Retail Channel Expansion: Growing presence of e-commerce platforms, physical stores, and authorized service centers improving accessibility nationwide

Rising Consumer Awareness: Cost-effectiveness of aftermarket parts and improved product quality driving adoption in both passenger and commercial vehicle segments Infrastructure Development: Expansion of workshops, service centers, and distribution networks supporting market accessibility across all regions

Saudi Arabia Auto Parts Aftermarket Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Steering Components

Chassis Parts Suspension Systems

Application Insights:



Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

Regional Coverage:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined along with profiles of key players operating in the Saudi Arabia auto parts aftermarket, including major international brands, local distributors, and emerging e-commerce platforms serving the aftermarket sector.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Auto Parts Aftermarket



January 2025: Major automotive retailers launched AI-powered inventory management systems, improving parts availability by 35% and reducing customer wait times across urban centers.

February 2025: E-commerce platforms integrated advanced vehicle compatibility tools, allowing customers to identify correct parts using VIN numbers, resulting in 40% reduction in returns and exchanges. March 2025: Local manufacturing partnerships expanded with international aftermarket brands, establishing new production facilities to serve the growing demand from 827,857 newly registered vehicles.

Ask analyst for customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=34756&flag=E

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302