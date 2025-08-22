UK Cheese Market To Reach USD 4,825.35 Million By 2033, Growing At 5.13% CAGR

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The UK cheese market reached USD 3,076.02 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4,825.35 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for premium and specialty cheeses, rising popularity of convenience foods, expanding retail distribution networks, and growing consumer preference for protein-rich diets. Furthermore, the foodservice industry's recovery, product innovations in flavors and formats, and the rising trend of plant-based cheese alternatives are contributing to the market expansion.

Key Highlights

. Market size (2024): USD 3,076.02 million

. Forecast (2033): USD 4,825.35 million

. CAGR (2025–2033): 5.13%

. Rising demand for specialty and artisanal cheeses among consumers

. Growth of e-commerce and retail channels enhancing cheese accessibility

. Increasing popularity of cheese-based snacks and ready-to-eat meals

. Key companies operating in the UK cheese market include Arla Foods, Dairy Crest Group, Saputo Dairy UK, Ornua Foods UK, Lactalis McLelland Ltd., Bel UK Ltd., Wyke Farms, Barber's, Glanbia Cheese Ltd., and Cathedral City.

How Is the UK Cheese Market Evolving?

The UK cheese sector is witnessing rapid changes through:

. Launch of lactose-free and plant-based cheese products to cater to health-conscious consumers

. Premiumization trend with focus on aged, regional, and specialty cheeses

. Adoption of sustainable packaging and ethically sourced dairy practices

. Expansion of cheese usage in quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and bakery applications

. Increased penetration of online grocery and home delivery platforms

Key Market Trends and Drivers

. Health and Wellness: Demand for high-protein and low-fat cheese options is rising

. Product Innovation: Introduction of exotic flavors, shredded, and sliced formats

. Growing Vegan Trend: Surge in dairy-free and alternative cheese offerings

. Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles: Rising preference for convenient, ready-to-consume products

. E-commerce Expansion: Significant sales growth through online retail platforms

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/uk-cheese-market/requestsample

UK Cheese Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Source Insights:



Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk Others

Type Insights:



Natural Cheese Processed Cheese

Product Insights:



Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort Others

Format Insights:



Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Regional Insights:



London

South East

North West

East of England

South West

Scotland

West Midlands

Yorkshire and The Humber

East Midlands Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=38457&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry

.Leading brands are investing in plant-based cheese innovations to capture the vegan consumer segment

. Premium cheese imports and local artisanal cheese production have seen significant growth post-pandemic

. Partnerships between dairy companies and QSR chains to launch new cheese-based menu items

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201-971-6302