South Korea Dog Food Market Size, Trends & Growth Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The South Korea dog food market size was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.43% from 2025-2033.

Key Highlights

✔️ Strong growth driven by increasing pet ownership and humanization of pets

✔️ Rising demand for premium and specialized dog food products

✔️ Growing focus on natural ingredients and health-oriented formulations

How Is AI Transforming the South Korea Dog Food Market?

AI is playing an increasingly important role in South Korea Dog Food Market by personalizing recommendations, improving product development, and optimizing logistics.

. Personalized Nutrition: AI-powered apps and platforms help recommend diet plans and specific products based on a dog's age, breed, and health conditions

. Inventory & Demand Forecasting: Retailers use AI to manage stock levels, track trends, and reduce waste

. Consumer Insights: E-commerce platforms leverage AI to track purchase behavior and offer customized subscription models

. Supply Chain Optimization: AI enhances efficiency in sourcing ingredients, managing quality control, and ensuring timely deliveries

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

. Growing Demand for Premium & Functional Products

Consumers are increasingly opting for dog food with added health benefits such as digestive support, joint care, and immune boosters.

. Rapid Urbanization and Smaller Households

Urban lifestyles with fewer children are fueling pet adoption and driving demand for convenient and high-quality dog food options.

. Boom in Online and Subscription Retail

E-commerce and direct-to-consumer subscription models are reshaping how pet owners purchase dog food.

. Increased Focus on Pet Wellness

Rising health consciousness among pet owners is boosting the popularity of natural, grain-free, and veterinarian-approved food products.

. Shift Toward Ethical & Sustainable Products

Consumers are seeking dog food made from ethically sourced ingredients with environmentally friendly packaging.

Market Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type :



Dry Dog Food

Dog Treats Wet Dog Food

Analysis by Pricing Type:



Premium Products Mass Products

Analysis by Ingredient Type :



Animal Derived Plant Derived

Analysis by Distribution Channel :



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Regional Analysis:



East

West

Southwest Southeast

Latest Developments in the Industry

. July 2024: Harim Pet Food launched a new line of organic, grain-free dog food using locally sourced ingredients, targeting health-conscious urban pet owners.

. May 2024: Mars Petcare expanded its online direct-to-consumer presence in South Korea, offering personalized subscription services and exclusive blends.

. March 2024: A new South Korean startup, PetNosh , introduced an AI-powered app for custom dog food meal planning and home delivery service.

