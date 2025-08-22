USANA Introduces New And Upgraded Products, Along With Its Health Professional Advisory Council
Announced at USANA's 2025 Global Convention
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a global leader in cellular nutrition, recently announced innovative new products, significant ingredient reformulations and upgrades, and refreshed packaging. The company also introduced its Health Professional Advisory Council, which will transform the way the company delivers the best health products to millions around the world. All USANA's new and updated products will be available to shop in the coming weeks.
To learn more about USANA and its products, please visit here .
"We are very excited to bring these new and upgraded products to our Brand Partners," said USANA President and CEO Jim Brown. "Our R&D and product teams are constantly revealing new ingredients and delivery systems to make our products even more effective. What we shared at our Global Convention marks one of the biggest rollouts we've ever had. I think our Brand Partners will be thrilled with what we've done with our Nutritionals line and our enhanced Celavive Cellular Skincare."
USANA's new, reformulated, and rebranded products:
-
New products
-
Circulate+
Core Aminos
Marine Collagen Peptides
Celavive Bi-Phase Makeup Remover
Celavive Contouring Face & Neck Crème
Celavive Triple Action Eye Cream
-
BiOmega
CellSentials
HealthPak
Proflavanol C100 & C200
Celavive Perfecting Toner
Celavive Vitalizing Serum
-
Celavive Creamy Foam Cleanser
Celavive Conditioning Makeup Remover
Celavive Protective Day Cream SPF 30
Celavive Protective Day Lotion SPF 30
Health Professional Advisory Council
USANA's new Health Professional Advisory Council unites industry-leading experts with diverse specialties and market expertise. These dynamic Brand Partners will serve as USANA ambassadors, adding credibility and fresh perspectives to help share the science-and passion-behind every USANA product. With a wide range of knowledge in their respective health and wellness fields, this Board will support USANA throughout product development and focus on meaningful customer experiences that champion USANA's vision.
"This is truly a special time to be a part of the USANA family," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "We have raised the bar even higher and are giving our Brand Partners the best line of products we've ever produced. From our new launches and cutting-edge reformulations and upgrades to our Health Professional Advisory Council, our Brand Partners have the tools to not only reshape their lives, but the lives of those around them and around the world."
About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA ) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements made in its FDA-registered facility that follows strict Good Manufacturing Practices, to its innovative Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA or learn more at AsktheScientists .
