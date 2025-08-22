USANA Introduces New And Upgraded Products, Along With Its Health Professional Advisory Council

Announced at USANA's 2025 Global Convention

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a global leader in cellular nutrition, recently announced innovative new products, significant ingredient reformulations and upgrades, and refreshed packaging. The company also introduced its Health Professional Advisory Council, which will transform the way the company delivers the best health products to millions around the world. All USANA's new and updated products will be available to shop in the coming weeks.

To learn more about USANA and its products, please visit here .

"We are very excited to bring these new and upgraded products to our Brand Partners," said USANA President and CEO Jim Brown. "Our R&D and product teams are constantly revealing new ingredients and delivery systems to make our products even more effective. What we shared at our Global Convention marks one of the biggest rollouts we've ever had. I think our Brand Partners will be thrilled with what we've done with our Nutritionals line and our enhanced Celavive Cellular Skincare."

USANA's new, reformulated, and rebranded products:



New products



Circulate+



Core Aminos



Marine Collagen Peptides



Celavive Bi-Phase Makeup Remover



Celavive Contouring Face & Neck Crème

Celavive Triple Action Eye Cream

Reformulated products



BiOmega



CellSentials



HealthPak



Proflavanol C100 & C200



Celavive Perfecting Toner

Celavive Vitalizing Serum

Rebranded Products



Celavive Creamy Foam Cleanser



Celavive Conditioning Makeup Remover



Celavive Protective Day Cream SPF 30 Celavive Protective Day Lotion SPF 30

Health Professional Advisory Council

USANA's new Health Professional Advisory Council unites industry-leading experts with diverse specialties and market expertise. These dynamic Brand Partners will serve as USANA ambassadors, adding credibility and fresh perspectives to help share the science-and passion-behind every USANA product. With a wide range of knowledge in their respective health and wellness fields, this Board will support USANA throughout product development and focus on meaningful customer experiences that champion USANA's vision.

"This is truly a special time to be a part of the USANA family," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "We have raised the bar even higher and are giving our Brand Partners the best line of products we've ever produced. From our new launches and cutting-edge reformulations and upgrades to our Health Professional Advisory Council, our Brand Partners have the tools to not only reshape their lives, but the lives of those around them and around the world."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA ) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements made in its FDA-registered facility that follows strict Good Manufacturing Practices, to its innovative Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA or learn more at AsktheScientists .

USANA

International Headquarters



Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED