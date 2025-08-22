1-Day Virtual Training Course On Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) And 'One Health' (September 17Th, 2025) - Learn About Current And Emerging Regulations Related To AMR At National And International Levels
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has emerged as a daunting global challenge, threatening to undermine decades of medical advancements. It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial drugs, rendering treatments ineffective. This phenomenon jeopardises our ability to treat infections, leading to longer illnesses, increased mortality, and soaring healthcare costs. AMR's impact extends beyond human health; it affects veterinary medicine, agriculture, and the environment, creating a complex, interconnected 'One Health' crisis.
This comprehensive course delves into the intricacies of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through the lens of the 'One Health' framework. Participants will gain insight into the regulatory landscapes governing AMR, understand the multifaceted challenges posed by AMR across different sectors, and explore innovative solutions, including alternatives to antibiotics like microbiome-derived antimicrobials and policy approaches. The course is designed to foster a holistic understanding of how human, animal, and environmental health are interconnected in the fight against AMR.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a thorough understanding of AMR and the 'One Health' approach, including regulatory mechanisms and future trends Learn about current and emerging regulations related to AMR at national and international levels Explore real-world examples of current research and development in alternative treatments and AMR management and discover innovative solutions for tackling this global issue, including cutting-edge research on microbiome-derived antimicrobials, phages and phytogenics Participate in Q&A sessions, interactive discussions and case studies, connecting with professionals across various sectors Collaborate on developing imaginative solutions and novel approaches to tackle AMR
Certification:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
- Pharmaceutical, biopharma and biotech professionals working in drug development, especially in antibiotics and AMR-related products Professionals involved in creating or implementing health and safety regulations Those working in animal health and interested in the impact of AMR on veterinary medicine Individuals focused on the environmental aspects of AMR Those studying AMR, 'One Health', or related fields Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical staff interested in AMR management
Key Topics Covered
Introduction to AMR, 'One Health' and antibiotic resistance
- Fundamental concepts of AMR and the 'One Health' framework Overview of antibiotic resistance mechanisms
Current regulatory landscape of AMR
- Examination of current regulations and policies on AMR at various levels Discussion on the role of regulatory bodies
Cross-sector challenges and strategic approaches
- Challenges in integrating human, animal and environmental health strategies Strategic approaches to AMR across sectors
Emerging alternatives to antibiotics, case studies and practical solutions
- Presentation of real-world case studies in AMR management Discussion of practical solutions and participant questions Exploring alternatives to traditional antibiotics, including microbiome-derived antimicrobials and phytogenics
Discussing case studies in communities that can be used to decrease AMR
- Interactive case studies illustrating successful community initiatives and how these can be expanded to be utilised globally
Creative solutions and approaches to tackling AMR
- Discussion on innovative and creative approaches to AMR management using breakout rooms
Speaker
Linda Oyama
Queen's University Belfast
Linda Oyama is a microbiologist and lecturer at the School of Biological Sciences and Institute for Global Food Security, Queen's University Belfast, with a first-class Microbiology degree and a PhD in Biological Sciences.
Linda's research interests centre on understanding antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in microbiomes from a 'One Health; perspective through surveillance and epidemiological studies using meta-omics approaches. She aims to tackle AMR through the discovery and development of novel treatment options for various clinical and veterinary multidrug resistant (MDR) infections.
Linda is a pioneer and executive group member of the UK Young Academy. She leads the AMR Hub at QUB and the Futures AMR Network (FAN), a UKRI funded 'Transdisciplinary Network to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance' across human and livestock systems, whose vision is to harness young talent for innovation in tackling the AMR challenge with the support of world- leading AMR experts. She has an infectious, positive personality and a passion for the support and development of others, being always ready to help.
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment