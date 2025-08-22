Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2025-08-22 07:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2025.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cita-loan Euribor-loan
ISIN DK000954993-3 DK000955000-6 DK000954985-9 DK000955116-0 DK000955019-6
Reference rate Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Cita3M Euribor3M
Cover pool H (SDO) G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO)
Series 32H 32G 32H 32H 32H
Callable No No No Yes No
Auction results
Total allotment DKK 11,700 mio. DKK 9,600 mio. DKK 16,400 mio. DKK 5,500 mio. EUR 525 mio.
Total bids DKK 36,113 mio. DKK 30.954 mio. DKK 42,811 mio. DKK 20,151 mio. EUR 3,900 mio.
Interest rate spread +0,17% +0,18% +0,16% +0,54% +0,50%
Price 100,20 100,20 100,20 100.00 100,20
Other information
Maturity 01-10-2029 01-04-2028 01-10-2029 01-10-2028 01-04-2028


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

  • Refinancing of floating rate loans

MENAFN22082025004107003653ID1109963064

