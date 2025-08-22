Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kitchen Lighting Market 2025 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.7% From 2022 To 2031., Report


2025-08-22 07:16:11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) China contributed for the major share in the kitchen lighting market, accounting for highest revenue share in 2021.

The Kitchen Lighting Market Size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.” - Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global kitchen lighting market was estimated at $12.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $25.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample Report:

By product type, the pendant lighting segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering just over half of the global kitchen lighting market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period.

By channel, the online segment contributed just over half of the global kitchen lighting market share in 2021, and is projected to remain dominant by 2031. It will also display the fastest CAGR of 8.21% throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global kitchen lighting market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.63% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF – 297 Pages):

Key Benefits for Stakeholder
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current global kitchen lighting market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the kitchen lighting market.
The report includes the market share of key vendors and global kitchen lighting market trends.

The key players profiled in the report include General Electric

Hubbell Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Osram Lighting Private Limited

Signify Holding

Kichler Lighting

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Havells India Ltd.

