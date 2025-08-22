Kitchen Lighting Market 2025 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.7% From 2022 To 2031., Report
By product type, the pendant lighting segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering just over half of the global kitchen lighting market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period.
By channel, the online segment contributed just over half of the global kitchen lighting market share in 2021, and is projected to remain dominant by 2031. It will also display the fastest CAGR of 8.21% throughout the forecast period.
By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global kitchen lighting market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.63% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Stakeholder
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current global kitchen lighting market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the kitchen lighting market.
The report includes the market share of key vendors and global kitchen lighting market trends.
The key players profiled in the report include General Electric
Hubbell Inc.
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
Osram Lighting Private Limited
Signify Holding
Kichler Lighting
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Panasonic Corporation
Havells India Ltd.
