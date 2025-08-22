Bigg Boss 12 Fame Saba Khan Gets Married To Nawab In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony In Jodhpur

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22(IANS) Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan has stepped into a new chapter of her life. The actress recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. Saba Khan got married to Waseem Nawab, a businessman from Jodhpur who hails from a Nawab family with a rich cultural heritage.

The wedding was a close-knit affair, with only family members and loved ones in attendance. Her sister Somi Khan, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 12, made headlines earlier this year after marrying Adil Khan. Saba Khan took to Instagram to share glimpses of her special day with her fans.

Posting a series of pictures from the ceremony, Saba wrote,“Alhamdulillah Some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba” The comments section of the post was filled with lots of love, blessings, and congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

Expressing about her feelings, Saba shared, "Marriage is a beautiful new chapter in my life, but it doesn't mean I am stepping away from my dreams. I want to carry forward my legacy from the Bigg Boss journey and continue working in the entertainment industry, while also focusing on building my business. Balancing both worlds excites me, and I am looking forward to what the future holds." With her wedding, Saba Khan has embraced a beautiful new journey. Saba and Somi had entered Bigg Boss 12 as contestants hailing from the commoners group and had put up a good show throughout the season. Somi recently took to her social media account in announcing her pregnancy.