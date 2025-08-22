Saudi Arabia IT Training Market Set To Surge USD 900.0 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia IT training market size reachedin 2024. The market is projected to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. The Saudi Arabia IT training market is driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital transformation initiatives, increasing demand for cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence skills, and the rapid expansion of technology sectors requiring specialized IT professionals and continuous upskilling programs.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 700.0 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 900.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 2.40%

Growing demand for specialized IT training in cybersecurity, cloud technologies, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and software development

Vision 2030's digital economy transformation and NEOM smart city project driving IT skills development across the Kingdom Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia IT training market include Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, CompTIA, Red Hat, VMware, and local IT training providers

Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-it-training-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the IT Training Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI-powered adaptive learning platforms now personalize IT training curricula based on individual skill gaps and learning patterns, improving certification success rates by up to 40% in cybersecurity and cloud computing programs

Machine learning algorithms analyze real-time performance data to provide instant feedback and recommend specific technical modules, reducing training time by 35% while enhancing practical skills development

AI-driven simulation environments create realistic IT scenarios for hands-on practice in network security, system administration, and cloud deployment, providing safe learning environments without risk to production systems

Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies enable Arabic-language technical documentation and training materials, making advanced IT concepts more accessible to local Saudi professionals and supporting workforce localization Intelligent assessment systems use AI to evaluate practical IT skills through automated code review, network troubleshooting simulations, and real-time project evaluation, providing more accurate skill validation than traditional testing methods

Saudi Arabia IT Training Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030's digital transformation objectives are creating unprecedented demand for skilled IT professionals, driving massive investments in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence training programs

Government initiatives like the Saudi Digital Academy and partnerships with global technology companies are establishing world-class IT training infrastructure and certification programs

Rapid expansion of smart city projects including NEOM and The Line are requiring specialized training in IoT, edge computing, smart infrastructure management, and sustainable technology solutions

Growing cyber threats, with over 180 major incidents recorded in 2023, are driving urgent demand for cybersecurity professionals and continuous security training programs

Saudization policies and labor localization requirements are accelerating IT skills development programs to replace expatriate workers with qualified Saudi IT professionals Rising adoption of cloud computing and digital services across government and private sectors is fueling demand for cloud architecture, DevOps, and system integration training

Ask analyst for customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=16469&flag=E

Saudi Arabia IT Training Market Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Application Insights:



IT Infrastructure Training

Enterprise Application and Software Training

Cyber Security Training

Database and Big Data Training Others

End User Insights:



Corporate

Schools and Colleges Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia IT Training Market



August 2025: Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) launched a comprehensive national IT certification program in partnership with leading global technology companies including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services. The initiative aims to train 200,000 IT professionals by 2030 across cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence specializations, directly supporting Vision 2030's digital economy transformation goals and creating a world-class local IT workforce.

July 2025: NEOM announced the establishment of its Advanced Technology Training Institute, featuring cutting-edge facilities for immersive IT training experiences using virtual reality, augmented reality, and AI-powered learning systems. The institute offers specialized programs in smart city technologies, IoT systems, and sustainable computing solutions, positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in next-generation IT education and innovation. June 2025: Saudi Aramco Digital launched an expanded IT training partnership with international certification bodies to develop specialized programs for industrial IoT, cybersecurity in critical infrastructure, and energy sector digitalization. The comprehensive training initiative includes upskilling 15,000 IT professionals in emerging technologies critical to the Kingdom's energy transition and digital infrastructure security objectives.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201-971-6302