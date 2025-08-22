Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Size To Reach USD 738 Million By 2033 With A 7.6% CAGR

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia mattress market size reached USD 381 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 738 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2025-2033. The mattress market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing health and wellness awareness, growing urbanization, and the expanding hospitality sector alongside technological innovations in sleep products.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 381 million

Forecast (2033): USD 738 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.6%

Rising affluence and urbanization driving demand for premium mattresses

Growing health consciousness promoting orthopedic and ergonomic sleep solutions

Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia mattress market include Almutlaq Group, Intercoil, King Koil, Sealy, Sleep High, SleepNice, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Al-Dawliah, and Spring Air.

How Is Technology Transforming the Saudi Arabia Mattress Market?



Smart Sleep Integration : Advanced mattresses featuring temperature control, smart sensors, and firmness adjustments delivering personalized sleep experiences for health-conscious consumers.

AI-Powered Sleep Solutions : Companies like Eight Sleep launching AI-powered mattress toppers with cooling technology, snore detection, and health-grade sensors tracking heart rate variability and sleep stages.

E-Commerce Innovation : Digital transformation enabling direct-to-consumer models with home delivery, extended trial periods, and virtual mattress selection experiences.

Sustainable Manufacturing : Integration of eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, natural latex, and bamboo fibers meeting growing demand for environmentally responsible sleep products. Health Monitoring Technology : Advanced sensors embedded in mattresses providing sleep quality analytics and health insights to support wellness-focused lifestyle trends.

Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030 & Urbanization : Government initiatives driving urban development and housing expansion, increasing demand for quality sleep solutions

Health & Wellness Focus : Rising awareness of sleep importance for overall health driving demand for orthopedic and ergonomic mattresses

Premium Product Shift : Growing middle and upper class seeking high-quality mattresses with superior comfort and advanced features

E-Commerce Growth : Online mattress sales expanding rapidly with convenience, detailed product information, and competitive pricing

Hospitality Sector Expansion : Tourism industry growth driving commercial demand for premium mattresses in hotels and resorts Eco-Friendly Preferences : Increasing consumer preference for sustainable, organic, and environmentally responsible mattress materials

Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Inner Spring

Memory Foam

Latex Others

Application Insights:



Residential Commercial

Distribution Channel Insights:



Online Offline

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Mattress Market



November 2024 : Eight Sleep launched in the UAE with the Pod 4 Ultra (AED 18,999), featuring AI-powered cooling, snore detection, and health-grade sensors, expanding premium sleep technology adoption in the Gulf region.

2024 : Spring Air introduced its Four Seasons collection (ranging from $1,599 to $2,599) featuring Joma wool, Talalay latex, and season-specific fibers, blending sustainability with luxury to cater to eco-conscious consumers.

2024 : Saudi Industrial Development Company (SIDC) announced plans for its subsidiary Sleep High to issue SAR 10 million Murabaha Sukuk via Sukuk Capital's platform to finance working capital, demonstrating strong local manufacturing growth.

July 2024 : Saudi Arabia's population reached 33,962,757, growing at 1.776% annually, with urban expansion driving increased demand for premium mattresses among the expanding middle and upper class populations. 2024 : The online share of Saudi Arabia's mattress retail market reached 10% and is expected to grow annually by 14.9% to reach 17.4% by 2028, indicating strong e-commerce adoption in the sleep products sector.

