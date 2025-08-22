Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Size To Reach USD 738 Million By 2033 With A 7.6% CAGR
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 381 million
Forecast (2033): USD 738 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.6%
Rising affluence and urbanization driving demand for premium mattresses
Growing health consciousness promoting orthopedic and ergonomic sleep solutions
E-commerce penetration expanding from 10% to projected 17.4% by 2028
Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia mattress market include Almutlaq Group, Intercoil, King Koil, Sealy, Sleep High, SleepNice, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Al-Dawliah, and Spring Air.
How Is Technology Transforming the Saudi Arabia Mattress Market?
-
Smart Sleep Integration : Advanced mattresses featuring temperature control, smart sensors, and firmness adjustments delivering personalized sleep experiences for health-conscious consumers.
AI-Powered Sleep Solutions : Companies like Eight Sleep launching AI-powered mattress toppers with cooling technology, snore detection, and health-grade sensors tracking heart rate variability and sleep stages.
E-Commerce Innovation : Digital transformation enabling direct-to-consumer models with home delivery, extended trial periods, and virtual mattress selection experiences.
Sustainable Manufacturing : Integration of eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, natural latex, and bamboo fibers meeting growing demand for environmentally responsible sleep products.
Health Monitoring Technology : Advanced sensors embedded in mattresses providing sleep quality analytics and health insights to support wellness-focused lifestyle trends.
Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Trends and Drivers
-
Vision 2030 & Urbanization : Government initiatives driving urban development and housing expansion, increasing demand for quality sleep solutions
Health & Wellness Focus : Rising awareness of sleep importance for overall health driving demand for orthopedic and ergonomic mattresses
Premium Product Shift : Growing middle and upper class seeking high-quality mattresses with superior comfort and advanced features
E-Commerce Growth : Online mattress sales expanding rapidly with convenience, detailed product information, and competitive pricing
Hospitality Sector Expansion : Tourism industry growth driving commercial demand for premium mattresses in hotels and resorts
Eco-Friendly Preferences : Increasing consumer preference for sustainable, organic, and environmentally responsible mattress materials
Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights:
-
Inner Spring
Memory Foam
Latex
Others
Application Insights:
-
Residential
Commercial
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Online
Offline
Breakup by Region:
-
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Mattress Market
-
November 2024 : Eight Sleep launched in the UAE with the Pod 4 Ultra (AED 18,999), featuring AI-powered cooling, snore detection, and health-grade sensors, expanding premium sleep technology adoption in the Gulf region.
2024 : Spring Air introduced its Four Seasons collection (ranging from $1,599 to $2,599) featuring Joma wool, Talalay latex, and season-specific fibers, blending sustainability with luxury to cater to eco-conscious consumers.
2024 : Saudi Industrial Development Company (SIDC) announced plans for its subsidiary Sleep High to issue SAR 10 million Murabaha Sukuk via Sukuk Capital's platform to finance working capital, demonstrating strong local manufacturing growth.
July 2024 : Saudi Arabia's population reached 33,962,757, growing at 1.776% annually, with urban expansion driving increased demand for premium mattresses among the expanding middle and upper class populations.
2024 : The online share of Saudi Arabia's mattress retail market reached 10% and is expected to grow annually by 14.9% to reach 17.4% by 2028, indicating strong e-commerce adoption in the sleep products sector.
