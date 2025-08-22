Bp Outlines Steps To Tackle Oil Contamination Issues In Azerbaijan
"Oil exports are proceeding under a controlled regime, and cleaning operations are ongoing. The oil exported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline will be disclosed to the public once the contamination detected in certain batches has been fully resolved,” he said
Earlier, BP p.l.c., the operator of major Caspian oil and gas projects, reported receiving information about potential contamination in some batches of Azerbaijani oil. The company indicated that the issue is related to organic chlorides, which, in sufficient quantities, could damage processing plants and equipment.
Most Azerbaijani oil is transported along a 1,768-kilometer pipeline to the port of Ceyhan on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast. The pipeline was built by BTC Co. (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Company) and is operated by bp.
