Malaysian PM Orders Probe Into U.S. Fighter Jet Crash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash of a U.S.-made F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force
The crash occurred during a routine night training exercise at Kuantan Air Base.
The Malaysian Prime Minister stressed in a press statement the need to determine the cause of the accident and ensure safety measures, and expressed sympathy for the two pilots who survived the crash, statement noted.
For his part, Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief General Mohammad Norazlan confirmed during a press conference that the investigation has already begun, with a preliminary report expected within 14 days and all F/A-18D Hornet flights have been temporarily grounded.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed the aircraft catching fire and the crew transported on stretchers to a nearby civilian hospital. (end)
