Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) And 'One Health': Current Challenges, Regulatory Frontiers And Future Solutions - 1-Day Online Training Course With 6 CPD Hours (December 10, 2025)

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has emerged as a daunting global challenge, threatening to undermine decades of medical advancements. It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial drugs, rendering treatments ineffective. This phenomenon jeopardises our ability to treat infections, leading to longer illnesses, increased mortality, and soaring healthcare costs. AMR's impact extends beyond human health; it affects veterinary medicine, agriculture, and the environment, creating a complex, interconnected 'One Health' crisis.

This comprehensive course delves into the intricacies of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through the lens of the 'One Health' framework. Participants will gain insight into the regulatory landscapes governing AMR, understand the multifaceted challenges posed by AMR across different sectors, and explore innovative solutions, including alternatives to antibiotics like microbiome-derived antimicrobials and policy approaches. The course is designed to foster a holistic understanding of how human, animal, and environmental health are interconnected in the fight against AMR.

Gain a thorough understanding of AMR and the 'One Health' approach, including regulatory mechanisms and future trends

Learn about current and emerging regulations related to AMR at national and international levels

Explore real-world examples of current research and development in alternative treatments and AMR management and discover innovative solutions for tackling this global issue, including cutting-edge research on microbiome-derived antimicrobials, phages and phytogenics

Participate in Q&A sessions, interactive discussions and case studies, connecting with professionals across various sectors Collaborate on developing imaginative solutions and novel approaches to tackle AMR

CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Pharmaceutical, biopharma and biotech professionals working in drug development, especially in antibiotics and AMR-related products

Professionals involved in creating or implementing health and safety regulations

Those working in animal health and interested in the impact of AMR on veterinary medicine

Individuals focused on the environmental aspects of AMR

Those studying AMR, 'One Health', or related fields Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical staff interested in AMR management

Key Topics Covered

Introduction to AMR, 'One Health' and antibiotic resistance



Fundamental concepts of AMR and the 'One Health' framework Overview of antibiotic resistance mechanisms

Current regulatory landscape of AMR



Examination of current regulations and policies on AMR at various levels Discussion on the role of regulatory bodies

Cross-sector challenges and strategic approaches



Challenges in integrating human, animal and environmental health strategies Strategic approaches to AMR across sectors

Emerging alternatives to antibiotics, case studies and practical solutions



Presentation of real-world case studies in AMR management

Discussion of practical solutions and participant questions Exploring alternatives to traditional antibiotics, including microbiome-derived antimicrobials and phytogenics

Discussing case studies in communities that can be used to decrease AMR

Interactive case studies illustrating successful community initiatives and how these can be expanded to be utilised globally

Creative solutions and approaches to tackling AMR

Discussion on innovative and creative approaches to AMR management using breakout rooms

Speaker

Linda Oyama

Queen's University Belfast

Linda Oyama is a microbiologist and lecturer at the School of Biological Sciences and Institute for Global Food Security, Queen's University Belfast, with a first-class Microbiology degree and a PhD in Biological Sciences.

Linda's research interests centre on understanding antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in microbiomes from a 'One Health; perspective through surveillance and epidemiological studies using meta-omics approaches. She aims to tackle AMR through the discovery and development of novel treatment options for various clinical and veterinary multidrug resistant (MDR) infections.

Linda is a pioneer and executive group member of the UK Young Academy. She leads the AMR Hub at QUB and the Futures AMR Network (FAN), a UKRI funded 'Transdisciplinary Network to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance' across human and livestock systems, whose vision is to harness young talent for innovation in tackling the AMR challenge with the support of world- leading AMR experts. She has an infectious, positive personality and a passion for the support and development of others, being always ready to help.

