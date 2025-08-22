Calcium Citrate Market Is Booming Worldwide According To New Research Report Forecast To 2031

Calcium Citrate Market, by Form

Gadot Biochemical Industries (Jan 2022): Introduced Cal2Mag, a mineral blend combining magnesium and calcium citrate for bone health.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global calcium citrate market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including company profiles, product portfolios, and key economic factors. It highlights how leading players are actively pursuing strategic initiatives to strengthen their global presence, offering crucial insights for businesses, investors, and new entrants aiming to gain a competitive edge.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Players:- Adani Pharmachem Private Limited- ADITYA CHEMICALS LIMITED- Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.- Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd.- Alpha Drugs- Bayer AG- Daffodil Pharmachem- Balchem Inc.- Krishna Chemicals- Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals- JOST CHEMICAL CO.- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG- Nikunj Chemicals- SUCROAL- Univar Solutions Inc.Industry Updates:- Gadot Biochemical Industries (Jan 2022): Introduced Cal2Mag, a mineral blend combining magnesium and calcium citrate for bone health. Each gram contains 100 mg of calcium citrate and 50 mg of magnesium citrate, delivering 10% of the daily calcium requirement and 14% of magnesium.- Bayer (Mar 2022): Expanded its Elevit brand with Vitamin D and Calcium-Zinc-Vitamin D supplements, designed to support maternal health, bone development, and appetite improvement in children.Market Dynamics:-Applications Across Industries:- Food & Beverages: Used as an acidity regulator, emulsifier, and preservative.- Pharmaceuticals: Functions as a diuretic and phlegm expectorant.- Supplements: Popular among millennials and baby boomers seeking calcium-based nutrition solutions.- Growing Demand for Micronized Calcium Citrate: The powder form dominates, but micronized variants are gaining momentum due to better absorption and functional benefits.Key Trends Driving Growth:-- Aging Population: Rising cases of osteoporosis (affecting over 1 billion people globally in 2021, according to the National Library of Medicine) have increased demand for bone and joint health supplements.- Preventive Healthcare: Consumers, especially seniors, are increasingly willing to pay premium prices for targeted supplements that prevent fractures and bone disorders.- Lifestyle Choices: Growing preference among younger demographics for dietary supplements to maintain long-term health and wellness.Strategic Insights:-Allied Market Research's report provides:- Quantitative Market Forecasts (2021–2031)- Porter's Five Forces Analysis- Regional Revenue Breakdown- Trends, Drivers, and Emerging OpportunitiesThis analysis helps stakeholders identify growth areas, optimize strategies, and make informed investment decisions.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

