Dental Alloys Market Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors And Competitive Outlook To 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global dental alloys market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% (2022–2031).Market Drivers & Challenges:-Key Growth Factors:- Rising demand for dental implants- Increasing geriatric population- Wide use of alloys in denture bases and partial denture structuresDownload Sample Pages of Research Overview:Restraints:- High hardness of some dental alloys makes formulation and finishing difficult- Issues such as porcelain pigmentation and low corrosion resistance hinder adoptionOpportunities:- Advancements in production technologies are expected to unlock new growth avenuesSegment Insights:-By Alloy Type:- Gold-based alloys held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the market, owing to their flexibility, ductility, and suitability for crowns, bridges, and inlays.- Nickel-based alloys are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.05%, driven by their corrosion resistance, polarization characteristics, and application in prosthodontics.By Application:- Dental implants dominated in 2021 with over 40% share and are expected to maintain leadership through 2031. This segment is also forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 5.2%, supported by rising implant demand and adoption of advanced alloys for implant longevity.Regional Analysis:- Europe held the largest revenue share in 2021 (around one-third of the global market) due to strong implant demand.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 5.4% and dominate by 2031, supported by:- Expanding dental laboratories and institutes- Growing awareness of oral healthcare- Rising dental tourism, particularly in IndiaKey Market Players:- Aalba Dent Inc.- Argen Corporation- Aurident Inc.- 88Dent- Dentsply Sirona- Heraeus Holding- Ivoclar Vivadent- Jensen Dental- Kennametal Inc.- Kerr Corporation- Kulzer GmbH- Kuraray Europe GmbH- Sterngold Dental LLC- Success Dental Co.- Yamamoto Precious Metal Co. LtdWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

