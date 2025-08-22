Positivesingles Launches Verified Match Free Messaging Feature On Mobile

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new step toward making online dating more open, authentic, and comfortable for people living with STDs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PositiveSingles, the world's leading dating platform for singles living with STDs, has launched a new feature on its mobile to foster more authentic connections and easier first interactions. With this update, photo-verified new members can send three free messages to their match after making their first connection.Many online daters face two major challenges: verifying authenticity and breaking the ice without spending extra money. PositiveSingles ' latest update tackles both issues head-on. By requiring photo verification, users can feel confident that their matches are real, reducing the risk of catfishing or fake profiles. At the same time, the three free messages give new members a chance to start genuine conversations without worrying about subscription costs.“Starting a conversation should feel natural and empowering,” said Micheal C, Chief Experience Officer at PositiveSingles.“This feature is designed to make first interactions smoother and more meaningful. New photo-verified members who match with another new member can send up to three messages for free, giving them the opportunity to build trust before making a commitment.”According to PositiveSingles' internal data, members are more likely to stay engaged when they experience a positive interaction early in the process. This update reflects the platform's commitment to security, authenticity, and better user experience, helping that members have every opportunity to connect in a meaningful way.The new feature is now live on the PositiveSingles mobile and available to all new photo-verified users.For more information, visit on mobile browser.

