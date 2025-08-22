Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan Backs Out From Task, Sparks Housewide Uproar

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 reached a boiling point when Aryan Kathuria shockingly backed out of a critical task citing personal reasons. His abrupt exit and choice of words set off a firestorm inside the house and online, with housemates and netizens alike condemning his withdrawal as insensitive.

