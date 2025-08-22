Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan Backs Out From Task, Sparks Housewide Uproar


2025-08-22 07:00:51
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 reached a boiling point when Aryan Kathuria shockingly backed out of a critical task citing personal reasons. His abrupt exit and choice of words set off a firestorm inside the house and online, with housemates and netizens alike condemning his withdrawal as insensitive.

