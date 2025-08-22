Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi On Removal Bill: If A Clerk Loses Job In 50 Hours Of Jail, Why Not Leaders?


2025-08-22 07:00:51
PM Narendra Modi strongly backed the new Removal Bill, which seeks to sack jailed leaders. At a rally in Gayaji, Bihar, he questioned why a clerk or peon loses job after 50 hours in jail, but CMs, Ministers, even PMs remain in power. He cited past cases of files being signed from jail and called it a threat to governance. Modi stressed that the NDA government's anti-corruption law covers all leaders, including the Prime Minister.

