Private Tutoring Market Growth, Trends & Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The global private tutoring market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing academic competition, rising demand for personalized education, and rapid technological advancements. Valued at USD 124.5 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 238.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.49% during 2025–2033. Growth is supported by the adoption of AI-powered learning platforms, hybrid learning models, and expanding applications of tutoring across academics, sports, and arts.

Key Stats



Market Size (2024): USD 124.5 Billion

Projected Market Size (2033): USD 238.5 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.49%

Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific (35.5% market share)

Key Segments: Curriculum-based learning & test preparation Top Players: Ambow Education Holding Ltd., American Tutor Inc., Chegg Inc., Kaplan Inc., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., TAL Education Group, and others

Growth Drivers

Increasing academic competition and exam-oriented learning are driving the need for customized education solutions. Parents and students are turning to tailored tutoring programs for focused learning, better academic performance, and exam preparation.Online and hybrid models are reshaping the industry, offering flexibility, affordability, and access to global tutors. This trend has accelerated since COVID-19 and is now a mainstream solution for supplemental learning.The integration of AI, gamification, adaptive learning, VR/AR, and interactive platforms is transforming tutoring by enhancing engagement, improving efficiency, and scaling access to global learners

Request for a sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/private-tutoring-market/requestsample

Segmental Analysis

By Learning Method



Online: Fully internet-based, offering global accessibility.

Blended: A mix of face-to-face and online learning for balanced outcomes. Others: Traditional in-person and alternative methods.

By Course Type



Curriculum-Based Learning: Reinforces school education.

Test Preparation: Focused on standardized exams and entrance tests. Others: Includes skill-based and non-academic tutoring.

By Application



Academic Training (math, science, languages)

Sports Training (athletics and team sports)

Art Training (music, dance, visual arts) Others (miscellaneous skills)

By End User



Pre-School Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students Others (adult learners, professionals)

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market with a 35.5% share in 2024, driven by intense academic competition, infrastructure challenges, and rapid adoption of e-learning technologies. North America and Europe are also witnessing significant growth due to advanced digital adoption and high expenditure on supplemental education. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with rising demand for affordable, technology-driven tutoring solutions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers: Academic competition, personalized learning demand, digital platform adoption.

Restraints: High costs of premium tutoring and reliance on strong internet infrastructure. Key Trends: AI-powered tutoring, hybrid learning, gamified education models, and expansion into sports & arts tutoring.

Leading Companies

Prominent players shaping the private tutoring market include:



Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

American Tutor Inc.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Daekyo Co. Ltd.

Eduboard.com

EF Education First

iTutorGroup Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

TAL Education Group Others

These companies are investing in AI integration, global expansion, online platform development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments



October 2024: UCL startup Medly AI raised £1.2 million to expand its AI-powered tutoring platform, supporting over 10,000 students across GCSE, A-level, and IB exams. October 2024: FEV Tutor and Stanford University revealed that AI-powered Tutor CoPilot improved K-12 math outcomes by 9 percentage points, particularly aiding underserved communities.

Ask Analyst for Customization:

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include a thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape, and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: (+1-201971-6302)