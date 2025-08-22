Saudi Arabia Air Freshener Market Size To Hit USD 173.43 Million In 2033 Grow CAGR By 3.70%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia air freshener market size reached USD 120.60 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 173.43 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during 2025-2033. The air freshener market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing disposable incomes, rising concern for home hygiene and comfort, growing demand for natural and premium products, and the expanding commercial sector usage.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 120.60 million

Forecast (2033): USD 173.43 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 3.70%

Growing consumer preference for natural and premium air freshener products

Strategic expansion in commercial and public environment applications Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia air freshener market include Procter & Gamble Company, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Air Wick, Glade, and other leading international and regional brands.

How Is AI Transforming the Air Freshener Market in Saudi Arabia?



Smart Connected Devices : AI-powered air fresheners with IoT integration enable remote control via mobile apps, automatic scheduling, and scent intensity adjustment, with Saudi Arabia's smart home appliances market growing at 27.1% CAGR during 2024-2030.

Personalized Fragrance Systems : AI algorithms analyze user preferences and environmental conditions to deliver customized scent experiences, with automated fragrance diffusion systems becoming increasingly popular in luxury developments.

Digital Scent Technology : Advanced AI-driven olfactory science companies like Osmo are revolutionizing fragrance creation through digital scent mapping, enabling more sophisticated and culturally-appropriate fragrances for the Saudi market.

Smart Building Integration : AI-enhanced air freshening systems in NEOM and other smart city projects automatically adjust scent distribution based on occupancy patterns and environmental data, supporting Vision 2030 smart infrastructure goals. E-commerce Optimization : AI-powered recommendation engines on digital platforms help Saudi consumers discover suitable air freshener products, with e-commerce transactions showing 73.4% year-over-year growth reaching SR27.55 billion.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-air-freshener-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Air Freshener Market Trends and Drivers



Premium and Natural Product Demand: Growing consumer preference for plant-based and essential oil-based air fresheners with cultural fragrances like oud, sandalwood, and rose

Commercial Sector Expansion: Increasing adoption in shopping malls, hotels, corporate centers, mosques, and public transportation aligned with Vision 2030 tourism development

Smart Technology Integration: Rising demand for app-controlled air fresheners with timed dispersal and strength adjustment capabilities among tech-savvy younger generations

E-commerce Growth: Digital platform expansion facilitating product discovery and subscription services with 54.5% increase in online transactions

Cultural and Religious Influences: Growing market for products suitable for mosque and prayer area use, maintaining clean and fragrant environments Health and Wellness Focus: Increased awareness driving demand for chemical-free, long-lasting, and eco-friendly air freshening solutions

Saudi Arabia Air Freshener Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Sprays/Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gel Air Fresheners

Candle Air Fresheners Others

Application Insights:



Residential

Corporate

Cars Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies Others

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Air Freshener Market



August 2025: Smart air freshener manufacturers launched AI-powered diffusion systems in major shopping malls across Riyadh and Jeddah, featuring app-controlled scent scheduling and intensity adjustment capabilities integrated with building management systems.

July 2025: Leading international brands expanded their natural and organic air freshener product lines in Saudi Arabia, introducing halal-certified formulations with traditional Middle Eastern fragrances like oud and rose to cater to cultural preferences. June 2025: NEOM smart city project implemented advanced automated air freshening systems using IoT sensors and AI algorithms to maintain optimal scent environments in public spaces, setting new standards for smart infrastructure development.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=34447&flag=E

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302