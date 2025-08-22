Aircraft Engine Market Size To Surpass USD 169.7 Billion By 2033 With A 5.87% CAGR

The aircraft engine market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by surging air travel demand, increased defense spending, and focus on fuel efficiency and lightweight design. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Aircraft Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033”, The global aircraft engine market size reached USD 101.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 169.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.87% during 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Growth Factors Driving the Aircraft Engine Industry

Surging Air Travel Demand:

The aircraft engine industry is booming due to a massive increase in global air travel. More people are flying for business and leisure, especially in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where growing middle-class populations are fueling demand. For instance, global passenger traffic grew by 35% in 2023, pushing airlines to expand fleets with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. This directly boosts the need for advanced engines, as airlines like Delta and Emirates have placed orders for over 300 new aircraft equipped with cutting-edge engines. Low-cost carriers in these regions are also driving demand for single-aisle aircraft, which rely on high-performance engines. This surge in travel is a key engine for the industry's growth, as manufacturers race to meet rising production needs.

Increased Defense Spending:

Governments worldwide are pouring money into military aviation, supercharging the aircraft engine market. The U.S. Department of Defense allocated $25.7 billion for aircraft propulsion programs in its latest budget, focusing on next-generation engines for fighter jets and helicopters. Similarly, India's Ministry of Defence signed a $3.1 billion deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 240 AL-31FP engines to power its Su-30MKI fleet. These investments prioritize engines with better thrust-to-weight ratios and lower lifecycle costs. Geopolitical tensions are also pushing countries like China and India to modernize their air forces, creating a steady demand for advanced military engines. This defense-driven growth ensures manufacturers like GE Aerospace and Rolls-Royce stay busy innovating and delivering high-performance propulsion systems.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Lightweight Design:

Airlines are under pressure to cut fuel costs and emissions, driving demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight aircraft engines. Rising fuel prices, which can account for 30% of airline operating costs, have made efficiency a top priority. Manufacturers are responding with innovations like advanced turbine designs and lightweight materials such as titanium alloys and composites. For example, GE Aerospace's LEAP engine, used in Airbus A320neo aircraft, delivers 15% better fuel efficiency than its predecessors. Investments in research and development are also surging, with companies like Pratt & Whitney collaborating with NASA on projects like the“double-bubble” D8 design, which boosts fuel economy by reducing drag. This focus on efficiency is a major growth driver, aligning with airlines' cost-saving and sustainability goals.

Trends in the Global Aircraft Engine Market

Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs):

The push for greener aviation is transforming the aircraft engine market, with sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) gaining traction. These fuels, derived from renewable sources, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. Manufacturers like Rolls-Royce and Safran are adapting engines to be SAF-compatible, with airlines like Qatar Airways ordering over 400 GE9X and GEnx engines to power their fleets with these fuels. In 2023, SAF production reached 600 million liters globally, and adoption is growing as governments enforce stricter emission regulations. This trend is reshaping engine design, as companies optimize for alternative fuels to meet environmental goals. SAFs are becoming a cornerstone of sustainable aviation, driving innovation and market expansion.

Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems:

Hybrid-electric propulsion is an exciting trend revolutionizing the aircraft engine industry. These systems combine traditional engines with electric components to cut fuel use and emissions, especially for short-haul flights. Rolls-Royce and Safran are leading the charge, with Rolls-Royce successfully testing a hybrid-electric engine prototype in 2021, showing up to 20% fuel savings. The EU's Clean Aviation Initiative, backed by €4.1 billion, is funding such innovations to achieve zero-emission goals. These engines are ideal for regional aircraft and urban air mobility, like air taxis. As airlines aim to reduce their carbon footprint, hybrid-electric systems are gaining momentum, offering a practical step toward greener aviation while meeting the growing demand for efficient, short-range travel.

Digital Twin and Predictive Maintenance:

Digital twin technology and predictive maintenance are reshaping how aircraft engines are managed. By creating virtual replicas of engines, manufacturers like GE Aerospace and Safran use real-time data to monitor performance and predict issues before they arise. This cuts downtime and maintenance costs by up to 15%, as seen in CFM International's plan to process 1,200 LEAP engine shop visits annually by 2028. Sensors and AI-driven analytics enable proactive repairs, boosting safety and efficiency. For instance, Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines use digital twins to optimize maintenance for airlines like Wizz Air. This trend is transforming the aftermarket segment, which held over 61% of the market share in 2023, as airlines prioritize cost-effective, data-driven engine management.

Aircraft Engine Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Component:



Fan

Compressor

Combustor

Turbine

Mixer

Nozzle Others

Turbine exhibits a clear dominance in the market. It is integral to aircraft engine performance, providing the necessary thrust and efficiency for various aircraft types.

Breakup By Engine Type:



Piston and Turboprop Engine

Turbojet Engine

Turboshaft Engine Turbofan Engine

Turbofan engine represents the largest segment owing to its high efficiency, reduced noise levels, and lower emissions, making it the preferred choice for commercial airliners and business jets.

Breakup By Platform:



Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Fixed wing holds the biggest market share as it is the most common type of aircraft in operation, used extensively for passenger and cargo transport.

Breakup By End User:



Commercial Aviation Military Aviation

Commercial aviation accounts for the majority of the market share because of the increase in air travel activities among the masses.

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market attributed to its robust aerospace manufacturing base, home to major players, along with a strong focus on research that drives innovation and technological advancements in engine design and production.

