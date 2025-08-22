Australia Mattress Market Trends, Growth, Key Drivers And Forecast Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group,“,” provides an in-depth analysis of the Australia mattress market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry. The Australia mattress market size reachedand is projected to grow to, exhibiting a

Report Attributes and Key Statistics:



Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Market Size in 2024: USD 1.2 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 1.9 Billion CAGR (2025-2033): 5.1%

Australia Mattress Market Overview:

The Australia mattress market is encountering steady growth, with customers progressively prioritizing comfort, wellbeing, and sustainability. Manufacturers are presenting innovative, eco-friendly materials and ergonomic plans to address changing way of life needs. Government directions on item security and supportability are forming generation guidelines. Urbanization, rising expendable earnings, and the extension of the neighborliness segment are supporting request for different and high-quality mattress products.

Australia Mattress Market Trends & Drivers:

Feasible and non-toxic materials are picking up notoriety as consumers look for greener choices. Innovative progressions are empowering the advancement of keen mattresses with highlights like temperature control and rest following. Online deals channels are extending, and organizations between producers and retailers are expanding item availability. Customization, counting different immovability levels and sizes, is affecting buyer choices and driving development.

Advanced manufacturing technologies are making strides item quality and consistency. Wellbeing and wellness mindfulness is provoking venture in premium mattresses. The neighborliness industry's development is boosting request for commercial-grade items. Government arrangements advancing maintainable materials are empowering green generation. The predominance of rest disarranges, and back issues is fueling request for ergonomic and orthopedic mattresses.

Market Challenges and Opportunities:

The Australian mattress market is highly competitive and saturated, with both local manufacturers and global direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands competing for market share, which compresses margins and limits differentiation. Consumers are price-sensitive, often opting for budget mattresses without considering long-term value. Supply chain disruptions, including raw material shortages and logistical delays, have raised costs and complicated inventory planning. Additionally, there is a lack of widespread consumer education regarding the benefits of advanced mattress technologies, which slows adoption of higher-end products like memory foam or orthopedic mattresses among mainstream buyers.

Growing public focus on sleep health has led to increased demand for ergonomic and supportive mattresses, including memory foam, cooling gel, and hypoallergenic options. Sustainability trends are also driving interest in eco-friendly mattresses made from natural latex, bamboo, organic cotton, and recycled materials. The rise of online mattress retail-especially“bed-in-a-box” services with trial periods, home delivery, and strong digital marketing-is transforming buying behavior across Australia. Brands that focus on quality, innovation, and responsible manufacturing are positioned to grow, especially as health-conscious and eco-aware consumers become more selective about their sleep environment.

Australia Mattress Key Growth Drivers:



Rising health and wellness awareness

Growth in the hospitality and real estate sectors

Innovation in sustainable and smart mattress technologies

Expansion of online retail channels Customization and personalization trends

Australia Mattress Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the country level for 2025-2033. Our report has categorized the market based on product, distribution channel, size, and application.



By Product:



Innerspring



Memory Foam



Latex

Others

By Application:



Domestic

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:



Online

Offline

By Region:



Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales



Victoria & Tasmania



Queensland



Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the Australian mattress market include:



Australian Comfort Group

Dyer Holdings Pty. Ltd. (Sealy of Australia)

Joyce Corporation Ltd

A.H. Beard Holdings Pty Ltd

Koala Sleep Pty. Ltd.

Sleeping Duck Mattress

Ecosa Mattress

Tontine Pty. Ltd. Tempur Australia Pty Ltd

Australia Mattress Market News:



March 2025: Major brands announced new lines of eco-friendly mattresses using biodegradable materials.

March 2025: Sealy Posturepedic Australia launched a new marketing campaign focused on their Acclaim mattress line, highlighting comfort and technology via television and digital channels. June 2025: End-of-financial-year (EOFY) sales saw major mattress brands like Koala, Emma Sleep, Sleeping Duck, and Eva offering discounts up to 55%, extended home trials, and 10-year warranties, increasing consumer interest and purchase rates.

Note: If you require specific information not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it as part of the customization.

