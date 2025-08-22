Weekly Recap: 15 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

"This National Thrift Shop Day, we encourage everyone to celebrate their unique style, shop sustainably, and support nonprofit thrift stores that give back to the community," said Onney Crawley, Chief Marketing Officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Every time you shop with Goodwill, you help fund programs that connect people in your local community with the resources and skill-building they need to thrive in the workforce"Both Jollibee and KATSEYE are currently taking the world by storm. Recently named the "best fast food fried chicken" by USA TODAY for the second year in a row, Jollibee is always looking for ways to bring joy to its community through next-level food and more. Having just sold out their Beautiful Chaos tour, KATSEYE continues to raise the bar, delivering hit after hit.The two brands are also embarking on a food truck sampling tour this fall at Walmart stores across the country to bring Chunky and Pabst Blue Ribbon fans the ultimate experience closer to home. The one-month-long experience begins Sept. 3 and will feature a fusion of flavor and fun for fans who want to stop by for a bite.Over the last 11 years, Roborock has grown from an ambitious startup into a global leader in smart home cleaning – a journey made possible by the support of its customers. From morning cereal spills to late-night pet messes, the brand has supported families for over a decade. This anniversary campaign celebrates that success and reaffirms the brand's steadfast commitment to innovation and reliability."Wrexham AFC has defied the odds and built a global fanbase through persistence, passion, and community," said Ricky Collett, Global Brand Director for Aviation American Gin. "And at Aviation, we know what it means to redefine expectations - like reimagining how deliciously versatile Gin can be. As a partner that's been with the team every step of the way, we're proud to raise a glass to this new chapter and bottle the glory."Popeyes new wings lineup spotlights their three bestselling sauce flavors: Signature Hot, Sweet 'N Spicy and Honey BBQ, as well as four all-new dry rubs: Ghost Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, and Buffalo all featured on a mild marinated based wing.The new retail media network (RMN) is designed to give brands the ability to engage with Ace shoppers with highly targeted, full-funnel advertising across online channels. Brand partners will also have access to real-time performance dashboards to track onsite and offsite campaign impact and eCommerce conversion, with both managed and self-service options available.Crafted Flatzz is rolling out around the world in more than 20 countries. From Nashville Hot Chicken in the U.S. to Pesto Veggie with Balsamic Drizzle in the United Kingdom, Korean BBQ in Taiwan and Tandoori Chicken in India, in addition to a range of globally consistent recipes, each market brings its own unique twist to this bold new offering.The campaign spotlights "All the More" that today's guests – both current and soon-to-be – can discover and love at Cracker Barrel, including crave-worthy new and returning menu items, refreshed restaurant remodels, an enhanced brand look and feel, a limited-time offer and, of course, music from celebrated country music artist Jordan Davis himself, who helps bring it all to life – and to the table for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.The sale of these stores and Claire's IP to Ames Watson will significantly benefit the Company's efforts to create value through its Restructuring Proceedings. As part of the agreement, Claire's has paused the liquidation process at a significant number of stores. For its other stores in North America, the liquidation process will continue.OIKOS understands that building strength takes discipline, resilience, and fuel – making Alcaraz an ideal match. Whether it's his determination to prevail after a long rally or mastering the ultimate drop shot, strength is at the core of his game. Fueling his grit, Alcaraz relies on nutritious, high protein options to help him stay at the top, and OIKOS is here to support your strength too.SheaMoisture has partnered with pop culture's favorite, Serena Page, winner of Love Island season 6, as the new brand ambassador and face of its "Yes, And" anthem. The video spotlights the Gen Z cultural icon as she transitions effortlessly from beachside bliss to game night at home with the girls to owning the red carpet – always empowered, always evolving, and always SheaMoisture.Claw machines take center stage at the 3,600-square-foot arcade, with nearly half the floor dedicated to these skill-based prize machines. Each claw machine is stocked with exclusive, high-demand items from DC Comics, Hello Kitty, Nintendo and more. From limited-edition plush to sought-after collectibles not available for purchase, unique prizes transform every play into a personal treasure hunt.Grand Marnierdeepens its partnership with multi-platinum hip-hop artist and cultural innovator, Future, to present a groundbreaking cultural experience, DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET. On September 19th, this one-night-only performance starring Future will reimagine the icon's seminal 'DS2' album through the lens of contemporary ballet, choreographed by Emmy winner Ebony Williams.Each limited-edition washer is engineered to play the beloved chorus of "So Fresh, So Clean" after every cycle, and features a matte black finish, hundreds of hand-placed crystals around the door and knob, and a certified fresh and clean badge with Big Boi's signature of approval.

