Homecare Clinical Nutrition Market Report 2025 Nestle, Abbott, And Danone Are Leading The Way In Offering Disease-Specific Products For Renal Health, Oncology, Diabetes, And Malabsorption Syndromes

The "Homecare Clinical Nutrition Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Homecare Clinical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 7.42 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.34%.

Several macro trends support this growth:



Aging populations in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia.

Rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The government's drive for hospital decongestion and cost containment.

The significance of HCN products lies in their ability to:



Prevent or manage malnutrition in vulnerable populations.

Accelerate recovery post-illness or surgery by maintaining muscle mass and immunity.

Improve the quality of life for patients managing chronic illnesses. Reduce hospital readmissions, contributing to broader healthcare efficiency.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Route of Administration: The oral segment accounted for the largest market share of over 60%.

By Product Form: The liquid segment shows the highest growth of 7.64% CAGR during the forecast period.

By Age Group: In 2024, the children & teenager segment accounted for the largest share of the global homecare clinical nutrition market.

By Application: The malnutrition segment dominates and holds the largest homecare clinical nutrition market share.

By Gender: The female segment shows the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period.

By Geography: In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36% of the global homecare clinical nutrition market. Growth Factor: The global homecare clinical nutrition market is set to grow due to the growing acceptance of tube feeding and enteral nutrition at home and the rising prevalence of malnutrition and chronic diseases.

HOMECARE CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Personalized Nutrition Solutions

Personalized clinical nutrition is gaining strong momentum as healthcare moves toward individualized treatment models. In the care, this trend is driven by the increasing ability to tailor nutritional products based on age, gender, disease profile, metabolic rate, and even genomic data. Vendors are introducing algorithms and diagnostic tools that enable caregivers or clinicians to select the most appropriate formulations, be it for oncology recovery, diabetes, or gastrointestinal disorders. This rise reflects a broader industry shift from "one-size-fits-all" to precision nutrition, enhancing patient outcomes and adherence at home.

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Organic Formulations

With growing consumer awareness around clean-label, sustainable, and ethical consumption, there's a clear shift in demand toward plant-based and organic clinical nutrition products. Patients, especially in younger or more health-conscious demographics, are seeking alternatives free from synthetic additives, allergens, and animal-derived ingredients. Homecare products that are gluten-free, lactose-free, non-GMO, or certified organic are experiencing faster uptake. Vendors like Kate Farms and Orgain are leading this segment, tapping into both nutritional efficacy and lifestyle alignment for home-based care.

Rising Prevalence of Malnutrition and Chronic Diseases

One of the most significant drivers for the homecare clinical nutrition market is the increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and gastrointestinal disorders. These conditions often result in malnutrition, muscle wasting, or poor nutrient absorption, necessitating clinical nutrition interventions.

According to WHO data, more than 460 million people suffer from undernutrition, with a disproportionate number being elderly or chronically ill, two key segments for home-based nutritional care. As healthcare systems aim to reduce hospital admissions and manage chronic diseases more efficiently, the demand for nutrient-rich, condition-specific clinical nutrition products in home settings is accelerating.

Advancements in Medical Nutrition Research

The growing body of scientific research linking nutritional therapy with improved clinical outcomes is driving investment and innovation in homecare clinical nutrition products. Advances in metabolic profiling, gut microbiome science, and nutrient-gene interaction have enabled the development of personalized nutrition formulas targeting specific diseases or stages of care. Companies are also investing in functional ingredients, such as omega-3s, amino acids, probiotics, and immunonutrients, tailored for home consumption. These innovations make products more effective, tolerable, and compliant for home-based patients, thereby increasing market penetration.

HOMECARE CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36% of the global homecare clinical nutrition market. Driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease rates, and the shift toward value-based care, home-based nutrition support has grown significantly in the US and Canada. Homecare clinical nutrition in North America is a lifeline for millions of patients managing chronic illness, recovery, and age-related decline. While prevalence remains high, robust programs and specialized providers are making it more feasible than ever to deliver effective, personalized nutrition support at home.

Malnutrition is a major but often underrecognized public health issue in North America. According to the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), an estimated 30-50% of hospitalized patients are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition at discharge.

The APAC region shows the highest growth in the global homecare clinical nutrition market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the aging populations, the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a shift toward cost-effective, community-based care, and the demand for home-based nutritional support. The APAC region is facing a dual burden of undernutrition and overnutrition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.9 billion adults in Asia are overweight or obese, while millions still suffer from undernutrition, especially in low-income countries. The increasing prevalence of NCDs such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer necessitates advanced nutritional support that often extends beyond hospital discharge.

Countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are experiencing a demographic shift with a rapidly aging population. This trend is associated with higher rates of sarcopenia, frailty, and chronic illness - all of which require specialized nutritional management at home.

HOMECARE CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global homecare clinical nutrition market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. This market is characterized by a competitive landscape where established multinational corporations and innovative startups vie for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements.

Companies are investing in the development of plant-based and allergen-free clinical nutrition products, as well as AI-driven platforms for personalized nutrition plans. Major market players followed mergers and acquisitions, collaborative actions, product launches, market expansion, product promotions, and several programs that positively influence the competitive rivalry across the global market landscape. The global homecare clinical nutrition market is poised for continued growth, fueled by demographic shifts, technological advancements, and a focus on personalized, patient-centered care.

One of the most dynamic areas of development involves tailored nutritional formulations that meet the unique needs of home-based patients. Vendors such as Nestle, Abbott, and Danone are leading the way in offering disease-specific products for renal health, oncology, diabetes, and malabsorption syndromes.

Key Vendors



Abbott

B. Braun SE

Baxter

Danone

Fresenius Kabi AG

Nestle

Perrigo Company Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Vendors



ADM

Ajinomoto

Albert David

BASF

CSL

DSM-Firmenich

Glanbia

Hexagon Nutrition

HUM Nutrition

JW Pharmaceutical

Kate Farms

Lyons Health Labs

Kendal Nutricare

Mend

Medifood

SternLife GmbH & Co. KG

Otsuka Holdings

Pfizer

Primus Pharmaceuticals Solace Nutrition

