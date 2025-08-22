Sidharrth Sipani Says That He Was Drawn By The Complexity & Depth Of His Role In 'Hero Kaun'
Spilling excitement about his next, Sipani shared that he was offered the part when he least expected it.
"After a series of auditions, I received a call from Arpita Phatnayak and Sooraj Khanna, producers of the series. They said my audition impressed them. What really amazed the makers was my on-screen transformation into the gritty character, Ballu. Taking up Ballu was an exciting challenge. The character's complexity and depth drew me in. Playing someone so different from my personality, exploring his struggles and triumphs, seemed like the perfect opportunity to show my acting range," he added.
Shedding light on his character, the 'Fariha' actor stated:“Ballu is the unsung hero with a tough exterior but a heart of gold. He navigates a harsh world, battling both internal and external conflicts. To act as Ballu, I had to let go of my usual clean-cut style. I adopted a rugged, unkempt look with longer hair, a scruffy beard, and a simpler wardrobe to reflect his raw and gritty nature. Preparing for Ballu involved deep diving into his backstory, practicing various fight sequences, and working with a dialect coach to nail his accent. I wanted to live in his shoes, so I observed people in similar circumstances to understand the struggles Ballu faced daily.”
Sharing his experience of being a part of the series, Sipani added:“Working on Hero Kaun was extraordinary. It was an enriching experience full of learning and growth. The cast and crew were incredibly supportive, and Arpita's direction brought out the best in everyone. It was tiring, yet the most rewarding journey of my career.”
He is back to work after a gap of 2 years. Sipani said that the break allowed him to reflect, recharge, and refine his skills.
“During the break, I traveled, took acting workshops, and indulged in various hobbies. I also spent quality time with my family. It was a transformative period that helped me approach acting with a new perspective," he concluded.
