Global Equipment Manufacturer Selects Kneat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that a leading manufacturer of equipment systems used across diverse industries, including healthcare (“the Company”) has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with Kneat.

The Company, headquartered in Europe, employs more than 15,000 people and markets an extensive portfolio of products in over 120 countries. Under this agreement, the Company will implement the Kneat Gx platform to digitize its equipment testing processes, enhancing delivery quality and client handover. Deployment will begin at two of its strategic European sites.

"We are delighted to welcome a top-tier equipment manufacturer as a Kneat customer,” said Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat.“With a shared commitment to serving the global manufacturing sector, and with its zero-code Kneat Gx platform to streamline validation and quality testing processes, Kneat is well positioned to be a long-term partner in their digital transformation journey.”

This agreement represents Kneat's seventh strategic customer win in 2025. It follows a record-setting quarter for new customer additions, as life sciences and other industries expand their digital capabilities to drive quality, compliance, and accelerated speed to market.

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. compliance standard. Independent customer studies have shown Kneat Gx to reduce labor hours associated with validation documentation by more than 50%, accelerate review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently support higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit .

