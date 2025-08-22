Prosafe SE: Mandatory Notification Of Trade
The Company released its half-year report today, 22 August 2025. As such, PDMRs of the Company were in a closed period during the entire Subscription Period due to Article 19 (11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.
The Company has been notified that PDMRs of the Company have subscribed and exercised Warrants. Please see the attached forms for more information.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Section 4-2.
Attachments
-
Prosafe SE - Mandatory notification of trade
PDMR trade reporting form - Exercise of warrants CEO and CFO
PDMR trade reporting form - Subscription of warrants CEO and CFO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment