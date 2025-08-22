Prosafe SE: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 August 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 23 July 2025 regarding commencement of the subscription period (the "Subscription Period") for an offering of up to 17,868,651 warrants (the "Warrants") (the "Warrants Offering"). In the announcement, the Company stated that to the extent members of the Company's board of directors or management or closely related parties of such are prohibited from subscribing Warrants in the Subscription Period due to securities law restrictions, these shall have the right to subscribe for Warrants during a period which expires two weeks after such restrictions lapse, as set out in the resolution to issue the Warrants at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 16 May 2025 (the "EGM"). Exercises can in any case not take place after 31 December 2025.

The Company released its half-year report today, 22 August 2025. As such, PDMRs of the Company were in a closed period during the entire Subscription Period due to Article 19 (11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

The Company has been notified that PDMRs of the Company have subscribed and exercised Warrants. Please see the attached forms for more information.

